Advertisement

Voting counts start on Sunday after the general election of Ireland, leaving polls that are referred to as a three-way draw, meaning that every vote counts in the struggle to form the next government.

The incumbent Fine Gael party of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, center-right rivals Fianna Fail and left-wing players Sinn Fein, on a dramatic increase in support, all received 22 percent of the first preference votes, according to an Ipsos MRBI exit poll issued as the polls closed on Saturdays.

The survey of around 5,000 voters – with an estimated margin of error of 1.3 percent – puts Fine Gael at 22.4 percent, Sinn Fein at 22.3 percent and Fianna Fail at 22.2 percent.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (C) focused his campaign on the Brexit, but voters seemed to be more concerned with healthcare and housing Photo: AFP / Ben STANSALL

The Greens were next at 7.9 percent and labor at 4.6 percent.

However, Ireland uses a single transferable voting system to select multiple delegates from each of the 39 constituencies, making it difficult to extrapolate a probable seat prognosis from the poll with the first preference votes.

Counting centers start sorting ballot papers from the estimated 3.3 million eligible voters at 0900 GMT.

In the Dail, the lower house of the Republic of Ireland, there are about 159 seats for the taking, but the filling of these seats may not be fast due to the many required laps.

The exit poll shows a close three-way tie, but the Irish voting system makes it difficult to extrapolate a probable seat prognosis of the first preference votes exit poll Photo: AFP / Paul Faith

Eunan O’Halpin from Trinity College Dublin University said it would “take two and a half days before the full picture was known” in terms of seats.

Mary Lou McDonald’s Sinn Fein has a strong show in the exit poll, but both main parties have ruled out they are forming a coalition. Photo: AFP / Ben STANSALL

The form of the government can take much longer to come into the picture and can depend on negotiations between parties once the division of seats becomes clear.

After the 2016 elections in Ireland, it took 70 days for a new minority government coalition to be formed under Fine Gael.

During this year’s election campaign, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail both ruled out cooperating with Sinn Fein, referring to the party’s historic ties with the paramilitary group of the Irish Republican Party.

During “The Troubles” — 30 years of bloodshed when 3,500 were killed by bombs and bullets – the party acted as the political wing of the IRA in its struggle to unite the British territory of Northern Ireland with the Republic of Ireland.

The exit poll suggests that there is little separation between the three most important parties. Photo: AFP / Ben STANSALL

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin also said he would not support center-right rivals Fine Gael in a “big coalition.”

But his party has propped up the Fine Gael minority government by an arrangement of trust and supply since the last election – suggesting that agreement can be found again.

And analysts have said that statements that exclude coalitions can be a pre-election attitude, and party positions can change if parliamentary arithmetic becomes clear.

“We have never seen such a general election result. Actually a statistical bond between what are now the three major parties,” said Pat Leahy, political editor of The Irish Times newspaper.

He told RTE television that forming a government could be “a very difficult exercise” unless parties compromise on their primaries.

Varadkar became the premier of Ireland in June 2017 after an internal Fine Gael leadership competition. The party had been in power since 2011 under its predecessor Enda Kenny.

On Saturday, Varadkar’s first time voters were confronted during the polls as the Prime Minister or Taoiseach.

He is only 41 years old and is the first mixed and openly gay prime minister in Ireland who, after years of domination by the Roman Catholic Church, has come to represent a more socially progressive nation.

He was aiming for an early election after successfully helping to secure a deal that made it difficult to exit the UK on January 31 by avoiding a hard border with Northern Ireland.

The Varadkar campaign focused on the Brexit – but did not seem to land with voters dealing with issues such as health care, housing and homelessness.

“The government has treated the Brexit as well as possible, but that is over. There is a sentence:” eaten bread is quickly forgotten, “O’Halpin told AFP.

Irish voters tend to vote on local issues, he added.

. (TagsToTranslate) counting

Advertisement