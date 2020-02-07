Advertisement

WASHINGTON >> A federal appeals court in Washington today rejected one of the ongoing lawsuits claiming that President Donald Trump has illegally benefited from the presidency.

The lawsuit that the court rejected was filed in 2017 by democratic congressmen. The court did not judge whether Trump violated the law. It has only been said that the approximately 200 congressmen who have filed the lawsuit are unable to initiate legal proceedings.

The lawsuit denounced that the president had violated the US Constitution emoluments clause by accepting benefits for his companies from foreign governments without the consent of the Congress. A lower court had allowed the lawsuit to continue.

Trump, who spoke with reporters today at the White House South Lawn, kept a copy of the decision and called it a “total profit” on “another fake thing.” He later tweeted that the case was a “Witch Hunt!” Used to be.

The 12-page opinion is not signed. But in it the panel of judges wrote that the case heard that the 29 senators and 186 members of the House of Representatives involved in the lawsuit “do not form a majority of both bodies” of Congress and therefore do not have the power to bring the lawsuit .

In a statement, Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Rep. Jerrold Nadler from New York, who belonged to the lawsuits, that lawmakers are evaluating their options for next steps. Blumenthal underlined that the decision was not a decision on the merits of the lawsuit and said that “we remain fully committed to holding President Trump responsible for his unacceptable, unconstitutional misconduct.”

The three judges who heard the case were Karen LeCraft Henderson and Thomas Griffith, who, by Republican Presidents George H.W. nominated at the bank. Bush and George W. Bush, respectively, and David Tatel, who was nominated by a democrat, Bill Clinton.

The lawsuit is one of many who have accused the president of violating the emoluments clause.

A federal court of appeal in Virginia recently heard arguments in a separate lawsuit in which the state of Maryland and the District of Columbia accuse Trump of violating the clause by accepting profits through foreign and domestic officials staying at the Trump International Hotel in Washington . In that case, a judge in Maryland allowed the case to go ahead, but a panel of three judges from the US Court of Appeal for the 4th circuit threw the case out. The Court of Appeal re-examined the case in December, but it has not yet ruled.

Last year, a federal court of appeal in New York revived another case with an emoluments clause filed by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and others after a lower court rejected that lawsuit. The Trump government has asked the entire American Court of Appeal to re-examine the 2nd circuit.

