A federal appeals court filed a lawsuit by Congress Democrats on Friday alleging that President Donald Trump had violated the constitutional remuneration clause by using the White House to benefit from the presidency.

The DC Circuit appeals court wrote in a 12-page ruling that the democratic legislators behind the lawsuit lack the required legal standing.

“MPs can and will continue to stand up for the American people, their Congress colleagues and the President himself, who are all free to make this argument at their own discretion.” Decision is. “But we will not take part in this debate – we cannot either. The Constitution allows the judiciary to speak only in the context of an Article III case or controversy, and this complaint does not contain any. “

The clause prohibits federal officials from receiving payments from foreign governments without Congress approval. President Trump handed control of the Trump organization, which includes his portfolio of hotels and golf clubs, to his children Donald Jr. and Eric Trump. The president still owns the group of nearly 500 business units.

“I’ll read it in the helicopter, but it was a complete win,” the president told reporters of the decision made on the White House lawn.

The development came about after the jury of three judges expressed doubts in December whether individual members of the Congress could file the lawsuit in place of the Congress.

“You are not here to represent Congress.” Judge Thomas Griffith remarked to a lawyer who represented the over 200 legislators at the time.

The Fourth District Court of Appeals is examining charges against the President of Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) and Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine (D). For the progressive “Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington” (CREW) case, the compensation case was revisited in September by the Court of Appeal of the Second Instance.

The decision is yet another victory this week for President Trump, who was just acquitted from the Senate for impeachment, and for a speech by the State of the Union that has received rave reviews. The Department of Labor announced on Monday that the US economy created 225,000 new jobs in January, exceeding the expectations of 158,000 new jobs.

