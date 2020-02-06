Advertisement

SPOKANE, Washington. – Newly filed court documents describe the timing of events until the arrest of a 19-year-old man accused of shooting two people in downtown Spokane.

According to court records, Spokane police officers responded quickly to the shots at an apartment near Sacred Heart on Tuesday evening. They found two men aged 19 and 20 with multiple gunshot wounds.

By talking to the victims and searching security precautions in nearby buildings, officials were able to get a description of a suspect.

Police said the suspect, who was later identified as 19-year-old Trey Galloway, was seen on surveillance videos that went into the apartment and ran away a few minutes later. According to court records, he climbed onto the passenger side of a car that then drove away.

According to court records, one of the victims knew Galloway and knew he would come to the apartment. The other victim informed the police that he had not previously met the suspect.

Although the victim did not know him, the police were able to tell Galloway’s girlfriend’s last name, according to court records.

This information led the police to the home of Galloway’s 16-year-old friend. According to court records, the police contacted the girl’s mother, who told the police that the couple had gone to the Priest River to visit their other daughter.

Police officers from Spokane then sent members of the Anti-Crime and Drugs Department to northern Idaho. There they found a vehicle from the mother of Galloway’s girlfriend.

According to court records, the police secured the area and called the house to take people inside to get out.

The officers conducted interviews and were told that Galloway’s girlfriend was driving the car shown in the surveillance video near the scene of the shootout. Court records show the young girl told the police that she heard gunshots but did not know who fired her.

Court documents show the girl got out of the car after hearing the gunshots, but got back in when Galloway started running back to the car.

“She told me that Trey then said something like” let’s go, “as one officer noted in the police report.” [She] claimed that she had no idea that Trey had shot someone while he was in the apartment building. She insisted that after hearing the gunshots, Trey got back in the car and he never mentioned what had happened in the apartment. ”

The police said they tried to interview Galloway when he was detained, but asked to have a lawyer with them when the interview was carried out.

Galloway was then sent to Bonner County Prison and later extradited to Spokane.

On Thursday, he pleaded not guilty of having committed two first-degree charges in a courtroom in Spokane. His bond was set at $ 500,000.

The circumstances of the victims are unknown.

