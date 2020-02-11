Advertisement

GENEVE, SWITZERLAND –

The UN Health Agency announced Tuesday that “COVID-19” will be the official name of the deadly virus from China, saying the disease is a “very serious threat” to the world, but there was a “realistic chance” of to stop it.

“We now have a name for the disease and it’s COVID-19,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, told reporters in Geneva.

Tedros said that “co” stands for “corona”, “vi” for “virus” and “d” for “disease”, while “19” was for the year since the outbreak was first identified on December 31.

Tedros said the name was chosen to prevent references to a specific geographic location, species or group of people in accordance with international recommendations for naming aimed at preventing stigma.

WHO had previously given the virus the temporary name ‘2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease’ and the Chinese National Health Commission said this week that it called it temporary ‘new coronavirus pneumonia’ or NCP.

According to a series of guidelines issued in 2015, the WHO does not recommend using place names such as Ebola and Zika – where those diseases were first identified and which are now inevitably linked to them in public opinion.

More common names such as “Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome” or “Spanish Flu” are now also avoided because they can stigmatize entire regions or ethnic groups.

The WHO also notes that the use of animal species in the name can cause confusion, such as in 2009 when H1N1 was popularly referred to as “swine flu”.

This had a major impact on the pork industry, although the disease was spread by people instead of pigs.

The names of people – usually the scientists who have identified the disease – are also banned, as well as “terms giving rise to unnecessary anxiety” such as “unknown” or “fatal,” according to the WHO.

“More powerful” than a terrorist attack

The virus has killed more than 1,000 people, infected more than 42,000 people and reached 25 countries, with the WHO declaring a global emergency.

Tedros spoke earlier on Tuesday during the first international conference on combating the virus and warned that the virus was a “very serious threat”.

“Viruses can have more powerful consequences than any terrorist action,” he told reporters later.

About 400 scientists participated in the two-day international meeting in Geneva to evaluate how the virus is transmitted and possible vaccines against it.

“We are not defenseless,” Tedros said, adding, “If we invest now … we have a realistic chance of stopping this outbreak.”

Participants will also discuss the source of the virus, which is thought to come from bats and has reached humans through other “intermediate” species such as snakes or pangolines.

The WHO has sent an advanced team to China this week for an international mission to investigate the epidemic.

However, it was unclear whether the team could visit Wuhan, a city in central China that was closed after the outbreak was registered in a food and live animal market in the city.

Roadmap for research

There is no specific treatment or vaccine against the virus and the WHO has repeatedly urged countries to share data to conduct further research into the disease.

“That applies in particular to sharing samples and sequences. To beat this outbreak, we need open and equitable sharing, according to the principles of fairness and fairness,” Tedros told the scientific conference.

He said he hoped the scientists could agree on a step-by-step plan “to which researchers and donors will align”.

Several teams of experts in Australia, Great Britain, China, France, Germany and the United States race to develop a vaccine – a process that normally takes years.

Efforts to devise a vaccine are being led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), a body set up in 2017 to fund costly biotechnology research following an Ebola outbreak in West Africa, killing more than 11,000 people.

Ultimately, however, scientists may end up in the same situation as during the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) 2002-2003 outbreak, which died out before a vaccine could be fully developed.

A close cousin of COVID-19, SARS spread all over the world and killed nearly 800.

