Advertisement

Jesse McConnell, CEO of Rubicon, operates in the premium trade in organic cannabis.

NICK PROCAYLO / PNG

Only the smartest producers will survive the sluggish Canadian recreational cannabis market.

Advertisement

Licensed producer Tilray, based in Nanaimo, has confirmed that it will cut staff by 10 percent, which corresponds to approximately 140 jobs. Aurora Cannabis, with offices in Pemberton and Whistler, fired its CEO along with 500 employees last week.

More pain is likely than selling recreational cannabis in the first year, as legalization accounts for half to a quarter of the pre-legalization estimates.

Statistics Canada says the unsold stock of packaged dried cannabis owned by breeders, dealers, and retailers is more than four times its total sales. The unpacked inventory of producers is more than twice as high as that of around 390,000 kilograms.

Even if your products sell quickly, there is at least a six-month delay, and often more, between starting a harvest and paying out, said Jesse McConnell, CEO of Rubicon Organics.

“If you don’t have a good idea of ​​how much you can sell, you may not see a dollar in the first 12 months,” he said. “Very few operators took the time to understand how long they would have to bear these costs.”

Companies that retool or “properly size” their staff have spent more on labor and inventory than the market wants, he said.

It will be trouble for some.

“There will be more bankruptcies this year and there will be a lot more consolidation and liquidation of assets,” said Adam Pankratz, a lecturer at UBC’s Sauder School of Business. “That will determine 2020 in the cannabis room.”

Hexo, CannTrust and Sundial have announced job cuts in recent months.

Vancouver-based Zenabis has put plans for an analytics laboratory in its Delta office on hold and fired 40 people, about five percent of its workforce, said spokesman Jonathan Anthony.

The company’s Langley facility is partially expanded and in production, but the final stage of construction has been slowed “as a cautious reaction to market conditions.” Your New Brunswick plant is in constant production and harvests 4,000 kilograms a month.

“The real giants will likely be fine because their size gives them an edge over smaller producers,” said Pankratz. “If medium-sized manufacturers are successful, it is because they have a specially differentiated product line and understand who their customers are.”

Small businesses need to take advantage of niche markets and develop products that help them stand out.

“Companies that excel in the minds of consumers will avoid this,” said Pankratz. “Organic is probably something that consumers will reliably prefer over other products.”

Organic was exactly the path Rubicon had taken just outside the gate.

“I haven’t seen much value in the middle of the market where it’s a massive volume game with small margins,” said McConnell. “Our focus was on a high margin.”

The Delta-based company focuses more on building its Super Premium Organic Cannabis brand than volume.

The Simply Bare Organic line includes High-THC Blue Dream and Sunshine Coast’s legendary Creek Congo.

“Production is based on how much I can produce and sell this year,” he said. “I will add about 60 percent of our total capacity this year when we reach our maximum run rate.”

Because advertising is strictly limited, cannabis giants don’t enjoy the benefit of an oversized marketing budget like national beer brands, he notes.

“The only thing consumers have to measure is the quality of the product,” he said.

[email protected]

– with files from Reuters and Bloomberg

Advertisement