Advertisement

When you call the Firehouse Theater in Kingston, Washington, you will receive a personal message from the projector Craig Smith. “‘Star Wars’ will be playing on Sunday at 12:00 p.m., 3:15 a.m., and this is a special costume show … see you in the cinema!”

Smith said, “I’m going to the grocery store here and they’re asking me what’s going on. I’m a walking billboard, you know? Marquee! I’m the movie actor.”

This film type is also the ticket type, the popcorn type (“You said butter, didn’t you?”), And in some cases it is even the door type that supports customers overloaded with popcorn buckets.

Advertisement

“It’s not just a thing for you, is it?” Correspondent Lee Cowan asked.

“Right. It’s a passion.”

Craig Smith used his savings to transform a former Kingston, Washington fire station into the town’s only movie house, the Firehouse Theater.

CBS news

At 65, Smith loved films all his life. Going to the cinema as a child seemed like a turnstile to another world. “I remember the first time I saw ‘Gone with the Wind’. I remember getting in trouble because I had it through a second time.”

“You saw eight hours ‘Gone With The Wind’?” Cowan asked.

“Yes! Yes, I did.”

He became his high school soccer coach. He is also married to his high school lover Becky. Maybe the only thing he loves more than movies is her.

So she wasn’t surprised when he made a leap of confidence about ten years ago and turned Kingston’s old fire station into his only movie house.

It was risky. Kingston has only about 2,000 residents. It is on the coast of Appletree Cove, opposite Seattle’s Puget Sound, more known for its ferry terminal than for its downtown nightlife.

But Smith persisted.

Cowan asked, “Were there some eyebrows raised? Friends and family said, ‘Are you sure you want to do this?'”

“Oh yes. You know, you always understand that,” said Smith. “But you know, even if you fail, at least you tried, you know?”

The Firehouse Theater in Kingston, Wash.

CBS news

Try it, he did … and he also made his movie house feel more like home.

“This place is so special,” said a customer, Karen. “It’s just a cozy community theater you won’t find anymore.”

Small things are important in a small theater, like real butter on popcorn. freeze his junior mints for the real candy connoisseur; and greet the audience personally. “He comes in and gives you a little personal account of the history of the film, how they did it, who the actors are, actresses,” said Tanya.

“Greet everyone at the Firehouse Theater, the main stage, to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

And he does it for every performance, even if the theater is practically empty.

“Thank you for coming and enjoy the show!”

“It is a great community service that he does for us and I think it is difficult for him to keep it open,” said Tanja.

Craig Smith in the projection cabin.

CBS news

It’s the worst kept secret in town. Smith said, “This wound up saving my life. It’s about half a million dollars. I’ve run out of money a couple of times and had to renegotiate a lease. And used a few credit cards. You know, you only.” stay tuned. “

Smith’s film edges were already as narrow as the 35mm film he used to make. Then Hollywood made it go digital. Movies are now distributed on hard drives and the new projectors have brought him to his knees for years. “That was a choice of bankruptcy or not, to be honest,” he said.

He even stopped taking a paycheck, and the stress soon took its toll. He had a heart attack at work. “Yes, I was up in the projection booth and didn’t know I had a heart attack,” he said.

After that, he probably returned to work earlier than he should, and it soon became known.

Duane, a patron, said to Cowan, “People say that when you go, you have to buy popcorn, you have to buy hot dogs. You have to buy a glass of wine. You have to do everything you can to support him.” ”

Firehouse fans won’t let it go up in smoke. You just set up a GoFundMe site and organized volunteers to help behind the counter.

“It was instant,” said Gillian. “We immediately had a lot of people who were really interested in it, and after that it kind of blossomed.”

If Smith ever thought his little theater wouldn’t matter, the day he had a Star Wars costume party turned out to be different. it was pleasantly chaotic. The line of Jedis, stormtroopers and wookies was out the door. “It’s really touching,” he said. “They are wonderful people.”

Stormtroopers can build a real appetite for hunting rebel foam.

CBS news

The films are supposed to be an escape – a chance to forget our problems in the dark for a while. But for Craig Smith, his little movie house has shown that there are plenty of fairy tales outside of the big screen.

“I have a Frank Capra life here, you know?” he said. “I can do what I enjoy in life. You can’t have it any better. It’s a really nice life!”



TO UPDATE: Within 90 minutes of our broadcast, the Firehouse Theater GoFundMe site received $ 100,000 in donations from thousands of viewers. More than $ 181,000 had been donated on Tuesday, February 11th.



For more information:

The story was produced by Jon Carras.

Advertisement