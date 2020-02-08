Advertisement

Activision is currently working on a Crash Bandicoot mobile game.

On Twitter, users Jump Button (@jumpbuttoncb) and Motwera (@motwera) posted screenshots of the game they had seen on Facebook.

CRASH BANDICOOT MOBILE GAME DISCOVERED

Investigation by me and @Motwera

This game can be registered NOW.

The link was found by searching the name in FB after previously being a fan of the FB page linked to Brazilian advertising. Http://t.co/98Qq3jkJCZ pic.twitter.com/AE6bPek4rq

– JumpButton (@jumpbuttoncb) February 7, 2020

The screenshots in question show that Activision owner King – the studio behind the hugely popular Candy Crush games – is working on the mobile game Crash. In addition, the still images show that the crash title to be named is an endless hit in the spirit of Temple Run.

However, even more details come from Storemaven, which actually contains a full listing for the game. Based on the description on this page, the crash mobile game will also contain a kind of mechanic for the basic structure.

According to the listing, players will “unlock key buildings and build an arsenal of weapons” while “growing (ing) and harvesting (ing) to produce powerful serums”. These descriptions suggest that there will be some kind of “tower defense” mini game in which you’ll need to use the base you’ve built and armed to ward off incoming waves of enemies.

While there have been several crash phone games in the past, none had a basic mechanic. In addition, they were all released between 2004 and 2010, which makes a new crash mobile game all the more remarkable.

Overall, the crash franchise has gained popularity in recent years thanks to revised versions of older games. In 2017, Activision released the N. Sane trilogy, a collection of the original PlayStation’s first three crash games with a number of improvements. Last year, Crash Team Racing was also released: Nitro-Fueled, a remake of the original Crash Team Racing from Beenox, a Quebec City developer.

Both the N. Sane trilogy and the Nitro-Fueled trilogy were significant critical and commercial successes. Therefore, it makes sense for Activision to try to continue using crash. At the same time, since Mind Over Mutant 2008 there has been no new entry for console platforms in the franchise. Therefore, an endless mobile runner is probably not what many fans had hoped for.

It is important to note that none of the leaks indicate when the game could come out. Given that all of these images and descriptions exist, it is likely that they will appear later this year.

Activision still has to comment on the existence of the mobile game.

Credit: Activision

Via: Kotaku Australia

