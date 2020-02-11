Advertisement

Craving Cravings

Updated 6:24 pm

THE ULTIMATE COMMON TABLE

A kamayan is a beautiful mess of a party, and if you respect traditional Filipino dishes, it is worth digging into. For the massive family-style meal, all foods are in the center of the table. You will share both with friends and with strangers, should you participate in the party offered at Eating House 1849, 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm. February 23.

For the communal table, chef Randy Bangloy is planning a spread with shrimp lumpia, pork belly with crispy garlic, whole tai snapper sarciado, pinakbet, pancit Canton and desserts of ube-pie and banana-caramel lumpia. Bangloy hopes to hold the dinners every month.

Costs are $ 65. Call 924-1849. Eating House, part of the Roy Yamaguchi restaurants, is located on the third floor of the International Market Place in Waikiki.

VALUE WINES WITH PEDIGREE

Foodland’s new Wine Finds program challenged wine buyer Marvin Chang to come up with a rotating collection of unique bottles that would sell for $ 15 and less.

“I want to find high-quality, good value – and these don’t always come together,” Chang said. “It is actually quite difficult.”

But he has accepted the challenge, and the first six selections are available at Foodland stores throughout the state and sell for below the stated target, at $ 9.99 to $ 12.99 per bottle. New wines rotate every six to eight weeks.

Chang said he tasted 30 to 35 bottles to shrink the field, and hired his wife for the mission. “She rejects 95% of them.”

He was a bit smoother and identified several wines that were not widely available in Hawaii from smaller or lesser-known producers or regions. His goal was balanced but complex wines that would be accessible to novice wine drinkers but interesting for more experienced tasters.

His favorite of the current party: the Casas del Bosque Riserva Pinot Noir for $ 12.99, from the Casablanca Valley in Chile.

– Betty Shimabukuro, star advertiser

