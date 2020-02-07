Advertisement

Tidjane Thiam was dismissed as Chief Executive Officer of Credit Suisse Group AG and lost a showdown with the president after a boulevard scandal that unsettled the Swiss establishment.

The 13 directors, opposed to major shareholders in the United States and the UK appealing to support Thiam, instead joined Chairman Urs Rohner and, according to a statement on Friday, gave him their “unanimous” support. They chose Thomas Gottstein, a 20-year-old Credit Suisse veteran, to be the bank’s first Swiss-born CEO in almost two decades.

The Credit Suisse share even lost 5.1%, which is due to doubts about the strategy under the new boss.

The drama is the culmination of a conflict between the CEO and Rohner, which escalated after it turned out that the top management hired detectives to follow former manager Iqbal Khan. While the 57-year-old Thiam was released in an internal investigation and blamed on a close lieutenant, the bank has struggled to overcome the scandal. The Swiss supervisory authorities have launched their own investigation, which raises questions about the culture at the top of the company.

Top shareholders such as Harris Associates, Silchester International Investors and Eminence Capital warned the board of directors ahead of Thursday’s meeting that Rohner should make the decision they should make. They urged the chairman to support Thiam or to resign. Rohner’s supporters saw the high-profile demands as an inappropriate move by a person familiar with the matter. In the meantime, the chairman backed the board of directors from other shareholders, including Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund.

“Tidjane has made a huge contribution to Credit Suisse since he came to us in 2015,” said Rohner in the statement. “It is thanks to him that Credit Suisse has a very solid foundation and has successfully returned to the profit zone.”

For Thiam, who was born in the Ivory Coast and previously held top positions at Aviva Plc and Prudential Plc before Rohner hired him in 2015, the departure is a record customer. During his tenure, the stock lost about half of its value, but he was praised for stabilizing the business.

The problems of thiam

The riots began in September when Swiss media reported that Khan, who had gone to rival UBS Group AG, faced his pursuers in downtown Zurich. Embarrassing revelations followed, including reports of the personal feud between Thiam and Khan and the suicide of a contractor that shook business in a city usually known for its quiet professionalism.

An internal investigation revealed that Thiam was unaware of the espionage and that the chief operating officer, Pierre-Olivier Bouee, was responsible. Bouee was fired late last year. It later turned out that personnel manager Peter Görke had followed, which the bank also accused Bouee of.

“I had no knowledge of the observation of two former colleagues,” said Thiam in Friday’s statement. “It undoubtedly disturbed Credit Suisse and caused fears and injuries. I am sorry that this happened and should never have happened. “

A third spy case involving a former Credit Suisse employee in the United States was also investigated and rejected by the bank. However, Credit Suisse lawyers only looked into the matter last week, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Gottstein is CEO of Credit Suisse Switzerland and has worked in the banking industry for 30 years, more than 20 of them at Credit Suisse. His experience spans 13 years in investment banking in London and private banking.

The resignation of Thiam after prominent foreign shareholders supported him is a victory for the Swiss establishment. As a former lawyer who has been President of Credit Suisse for a decade, the independent managing director Severin Schwan, CEO of the Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche Holding AG, praised Rohner’s leadership role “in this turbulent time”.

The espionage scandal underscores the risk of damage to the reputation of companies if their top executives are classified as violating ethical standards. Jes Staley, CEO of Barclays Plc, survived a year-long official investigation into his attempts to unmask a whistleblower and fled with a fine in 2018. The British lender reprimanded Staley after finding out that he had twice tried to identify a whistleblower who raised concerns about him recruiting a former colleague.

It is unclear what impact Thiam’s surprising farewell will have on the investigation of the scandal by Swiss banking regulator Finma. Finma said in December that it had hired an independent investigator to investigate the case, and that such investigations typically take several months. No one was immediately available to the regulator on Friday morning to comment on the news.

Turnaround Plan

Thiam took over Credit Suisse in mid-2015 and quickly drafted a plan to cut costs, increase profitability, and increase the financial strength of his company. As a former politician and insurance manager, he had no direct experience in investment banking, a business that became one of his biggest problems. He was blind to losses in the trading unit in 2016 and urged him to accelerate the cost reductions.

While the cost cuts were successful, the bank initially saw a decline in sales, and the CEO had to attract investors for fresh capital. The measures paid off last year, when profits pressed against the gloom of other European banks and wealthy customers added new money. By December, however, Thiam had lowered a profitability target and warned of a loss in the investment banking and capital markets business.

The Francophone Thiam was trained at the Elite-Ecole Polytechnique in France and has played a lifetime despite all the odds. In his mid-20s, he worked in Paris for McKinsey & Co., the High Temple of Consulting. He was back in the Ivory Coast in his mid-30s – and under house arrest after a military coup. In the late 1940s, he was the first black manager of an FTSE 100 company in Great Britain.

