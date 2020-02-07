Advertisement

Credit Suisse Group (CS) – Get Report shares fell significantly lower on Friday following the resignation of CEO Tidjane Thiam, who suddenly left the Swiss lender after a spy scandal and a meeting fight with President Urs Rohner.

Thiam was acquitted of an internal investigation last year that was linked to allegations that one of his closest allies had hired a private investigator at the bank to spy on a senior official who had recently been hired by city rival UBS Group AG (UBS) – Get the report.

Advertisement

The investigation found that chief operating officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee alone ordered the supervision of Iqbal Khan, the co-chief of the bank’s profitable wealth management division. However, tensions are reflected in the scandal that shocked the country’s banking elite and dominated the mainstream media, lingering between Thiam and Rohner.

“I will be an enthusiastic supporter of my colleagues as they keep the business going. I would like to thank all Credit Suisse employees for their support in my work. I will be grateful forever, ”said Thiam in a statement. “I had no knowledge of the observation of two former colleagues. This undoubtedly disturbed Credit Suisse and led to fears and injuries. I am sorry that this happened and should never have happened. “

Credit Suisse shares were trading 3.8% lower in Zurich and changed hands at CHF 12.30 each, which corresponds to a gain of around 11.3% in the first six months.

Thiam, who will leave the bank next week after presenting results for the fourth quarter and full year, will be replaced by Swiss banking veteran Thomas Gottstein.

“Due to his in-depth and extensive experience in our business and in view of his impressive performance as head of our Swiss bank and his respect among our customers and employees, Thomas Gottstein is excellently positioned to lead Credit Suisse to Switzerland.” Future. We are pleased to announce him as a strong internal successor to our current leadership. I am grateful to him for taking on this responsibility and I look forward to working with him in his new role. “

The bank held the revelation that Credit Suisse hired private investigators to monitor employees – a measure that comes from legal sources and is not uncommon in the highly competitive financial services market in Switzerland – and overshadowed their efforts towards Thiam’s multi-year turnaround plans.

Khan, who faced at least one of the investigators who shadowed him in downtown Zurich, was allegedly spied on to ensure that he wouldn’t try to take Credit Suisse clients with him later when he started at UBS later this year.

The scandal intensified, however, when a contractor hiring the private investigative team after Khan committed suicide earlier this week and brought the story from the finance department to the front pages of the country’s tabloids.

Advertisement