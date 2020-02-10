Advertisement

A cyber security company says some criminal groups are exploiting coronavirus fears by trying to spread malware.

Proofpoint, based in California, has discovered a new email scam designed to trick users into downloading malware that can steal sensitive information from a computer. The attackers use Microsoft Word attachments to spread malware known as AZORult.

The cyber security company told The Associated Press that the hackers are trying to attack the global shipping industry. They target industries that are prone to disruption to shipping. This includes industrial, financial, pharmaceutical, transportation and cosmetic companies.

According to Proofpoint, users should be careful when they receive an email related to the corona virus.

“All emails with coronavirus topics and attachments should be handled with care, even if they are not directly related to health,” it said.

According to Proofpoint, the hackers behind the email fraud seem to operate from Russia or part of Eastern Europe.

Source: The Associated Press

