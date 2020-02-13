(Warning: the following contains BIG spoilers for season 15, Episode 8 of Criminal Minds, “Family Tree.”)

Just as Criminal Minds ends, so can the time of two officers at the BAU. Before the team goes to work looking for an UnSub – there are body parts hanging on trees, enough said – both Prentiss (Paget Brewster) and JJ (A.J. Cook) have to start thinking about what might come for them.

It is a well-deserved promotion for Prentiss. Deputy Director James Barbour (Joseph C. Phillips) reveals that she is shortlisted as the next FBI director. Until she gives him her answer, it is confidential.

Meanwhile, JJ reveals to Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) and Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) that she was offered a job in the field office during a family vacation in New Orleans. She had written her name for a position there years ago and had forgotten it. Although she didn’t say she’ll take it, Garcia makes her mission to tell everyone the secret so they can meet her and make sure she stays.

And if she does, Prentiss has the whole plan for the future of the BAU. While the New Orleans office would be “lucky” to have her, she tells JJ: “If I were to move on from my position, I would have you in mind to take over as head of unit.” (Do you remember when JJ was the contact person for the media and local police team? Was watching her trip not one of the best parts of the series?)

Whatever they decide, these two women go to places, and it’s great to see that, especially given the short period in which both were from the team and the show (JJ at the State Department and Prentiss “dead”).

In addition to teasing where these characters could go, “Family Tree” also sets the stage for Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and the team’s hunt for Everett Lynch, also known as the Chameleon (Michael Mosley), to continue in the series final.

During the case, Rossi chases the UnSub through the woods, and the last time he did that was Lynch. “I almost died, damn it,” he remembers Matt (Daniel Henney). Rossi admits he had lived with “a touch of arrogance” regarding PTSD, thinking he was “immune” to it – up to Lynch. While the chameleon has been silent since he killed his daughter (and took her face), Rossi doubts that he has fallen asleep. They just didn’t pick up his activities. Whatever the murderer intends, Rossi has another question he cannot answer: why did Lynch let him live?

The agent is right about one thing: Lynch is no good. He lives under a different identity, has introduced himself into the life of another woman and seems to be planning her murder already. “You have the most remarkable facial structure,” he tells her. “It’s really beautiful. As if you have to be kept under glass forever.” She thinks he’s just flattering her, but oh, if only she knew …

Criminal Minds, Series Final, Wednesday, February 19, 9 / 8c, CBS