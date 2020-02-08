Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved another goal record in Italian football

Ronaldo has reached a new goal record at the age of 35

Ronaldo once thought he would become a fisherman at the age of 35

Cristiano Ronaldo has added an Italian football goal record to his name.

Since Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018, the Portuguese superstar has scored enormously. In his debut season in Italy, Ronaldo scored 28 times when The Old Lady won a domestic double. Incredibly, “CR7” managed to manage the stated number in 70 games to become the second fastest player ever.

And now Ronaldo becomes the second fastest player to reach 50 goals in Italian football. According to the list compiled by The Daily Mail, Ronaldo has now scored a total of 50 goals in just 70 games at the age of 35.

The legendary attacker has surpassed the original Ronaldo, also known as “Il Fenomino”, who is in 3rd place after completing the performance in 77 games. The Brazilian legend signed for Inter Milan in 1997 for a then world record money and two years later he celebrated his 50th goal for the club after scoring against Piacenza.

The number one spot is still from Andriy, the only person who has improved Ronaldo’s score. It took Shevchenko one match less than Ronaldo to break the record and achieve 50 goals in just 69 matches

Shevchenko achieved 50 goals in his second campaign by scoring a brace against Roma on January 21, 2001.

Ronaldo scored in his fifth consecutive league game Photo: AFP / Marco Bertorello

Since the start of the new decade, Ronaldo has set up a goalscore show. In fact, the Juventus star has now scored against every active Series A side that he was confronted with.

To put it in perspective, all 18 parties Ronaldo scored against are Inter Milan, Lazio, Atalanta, Roma, Cagliari, Parma, Torino, Verona, AC Milan, Napoli, Udinese, Bologna, Fiorentina, Sassuolo, Sampdoria, Genoa and Spal .

Ronaldo is expected to set a new record next month as he now has the chance to make a sweep if he manages to score a goal when Juventus play Brescia and Lecce on March 16 and 15 respectively.

Despite all the glory he added to his legacy, Ronaldo never expected that he would become a football icon at the age of 35. In fact, he even admitted that he thought he would be a “fisherman in Madeira” when he reached that age.

“At the age of 35, I thought I’d become a fisherman in Madeira,” Ronaldo told Canal 11.

“This never occurred to me. I wanted to be a professional football player, but I didn’t think I’d win anything I won,” Ronaldo continued.

