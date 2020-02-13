MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Cristiano Ronaldo almost signed with Malaga

Malaga was € 2 million short of closing the deal

Alex Ferguson benefited and signed the young Ronaldo

A teenager Cristiano Ronaldo almost signed with Malaga before Manchester United took hold of the child’s talents years ago, as the Spanish club reports at least showed.

Carlos Rincon, then head of the Malaga recruitment, ruined money as the perpetrator who pulled the plug when the young Ronaldo was allegedly worth € 2 million more than what the club owned.

While talking to El Desmarque, Rincon said: “At that time, we made a € 1.5 million bid and the player was worth around € 3.5 million. We could not continue because we could not reach that amount. Good players aren’t expensive in the end, but we couldn’t get there. “

It was during the European championships under 17 in Denmark in 2002 that Rincon and his team first witnessed the Ronaldo game on the field when the Portuguese footballer played for the Sporting Youth Academy. And even in just a short period of time to see him play, Rincon already saw the jewel that would eventually win five Ballon d’Or prizes.

“He already has his primary qualities at that age, they already have them, then they develop or improve tactically,” Rincon said. “Cristiano was what he is now when he was young. A player with a very important physical power, with a spectacular shot, very intuitive in his way of understanding the game with a technical quality with the ball at the level of dribbling and spectacular driving. “

After closely monitoring three of the best players in the aforementioned youth tournament, Rincon then revealed that he made his official offer to Ronaldo through his agent Jorge Mendes.

“Once the championship was over, I had the phone number of the three best players. I followed them on television then, I didn’t go [to the games], “he continued. “The following week we made contact with players and families to meet their agents and see if we could make an offer.

“Ronaldo was within that situation,” he added. “He was not yet debuting in the first Sporting team in Lisbon, and we made an offer through Jorge Mendes.”

The negotiations went well until money took over the scene and left the door open for Manchester United, via Alex Ferguson, to take over the conditions and conquer the rights for the highly regarded Ronaldo.

“We acted very quickly. A month or two passed and he debuted immediately with the first team and Manchester United arrived quickly. Jorge has many elite-level relationships, at that time we could no longer compete, “Rincon continued. “[Alex] Ferguson, his sporting father, fell in love after a friendly and deposited € 18 million months after Malaga became interested. It was then the best option. Cristiano is one of the best in history. “

