Advertisement

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Refusal to revise the Department of Health’s new water standards could result in New Yorkers drinking toxic water.

The New York Department of Health has withdrawn its drinking water standards, lawmakers, community attorneys and environmentalists say. They want Governor Andrew M. Cuomo to withdraw a revision that converts a three-month notification rule into an annual requirement.

After the proposed revision, the health department can wait almost a year before telling New Yorkers that they drink contaminated water.

Advertisement

“New York should strengthen and not weaken our protection from clean water,” said Richard N. Gottfried, chairman of the assembly’s health committee, in a statement. “There is no reason to delay or reduce public reporting processes or to delay the installation of treatment systems if we know how toxic these chemicals are.”

This potential deferral system, which is included in a change to the nationwide top contaminant standard, could unnecessarily delay the treatment of drinking water contaminated with PFOA, PFOS and 1,4-dioxane.

These chemicals pollute drinking water nationwide, including in hinterland communities such as Hoosick Falls and Petersburgh.

The current process causes water companies to test for harmful chemicals. When concentrations exceed a certain contamination threshold, they notify the public and set a schedule for decontaminating the supply.

According to the current regulations of the Ministry of Health, public reports must contain certain pollutant values ​​and be repeated every three months as long as the water remains contaminated.

The new process would allow water suppliers to postpone a formal violation for up to three years. Water suppliers would only inform the public annually, although three months are standard for organic chemicals. The proposed revision does not specify what is in a public notice, so certain results, such as pollutant levels, could be withheld from the public.

Because the deferral system avoids a formal violation, it is at the discretion of the Ministry of Health or the supplier of what is classified as a “public health risk”. It can take years to set up filtration and treatment technologies that are readily available and can be installed quickly.

“The option to defer enforcement does not override reporting requirements, should not delay examination or treatment, and will in no way affect transparency,” said a spokesman for the Ministry of Health.

“Water Systems has only 90 days to request a deferral from the effective date of the regulation, and requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis for those systems that are already working towards compliance. In addition, NYSDOH reserves the right to cancel any deferral if the water systems fail to make reasonable progress. “

The Environmental Protection Agency is also criticized when it comes to dealing with water-polluting substances. Legislators such as Antonio Delgado, MP from the state’s 19th congressional district, have asked the agency to set maximum levels of pollutants for the same hazardous chemicals.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, visit NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @ NewsChannel9

Advertisement