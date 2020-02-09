Advertisement

TORONTO –

While the stars are preparing for Hollywood’s biggest night, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences is again faced with kickbacks due to the lack of diverse nominees in large categories.

Of the 20 actors who are recognized in the acting categories, 19 are white. Cynthia Erivo is the only color person nominated for her role as Harriet Tubman in “Harriet.”

Antonio Banderas, born and raised in Spain, has been nominated for his leading role in “Pain and Glory”, but many people online quickly wondered whether or not Banderas should be considered a diverse nominee.

On the day the nominations were announced, film critic Carlos Aguilar stated that he loves Banderas, but not to forget that people from Spain are not Latinos, but Europeans.

The Los Angeles Times recently wrote an article examining the subject of whether a Banderas victory would count as a victory for people with color. “It’s complicated,” the newspaper wrote in the headline.

The Academy also gets heat for ignoring female directors this year. Only men were nominated in the director category.

In 2010 Kathryn Bigelow won in the best director category for ‘The Hurt Locker’, making it the first and only time that a woman won a prize in the category. And in the 92-year history of Oscars, only five women – Sofia Coppola, Jane Campion, Lina Wertmuller, Greta Gerwig and Bigelow – have been nominated in the category directors.

While ‘Little Women’ received six nominations, many industry insiders believe that Gerwig was pushed into the directors category. Entertainment Insider explains why the film “owes many of its best photo nominations to the creative direction of Gerwig.”

“Little Women” owes much of his best photo nomination to the creative direction of Greta Gerwig – although the director himself was not nominated for the best director Oscar # Oscars2020pic.twitter.com / 8BFsOV0LnI

– Entertainment Insider (@EntInsider) 8 February 2020

UCLA sociology professor Darnell Hunt says that this industry is “fraught with lack of inclusion and diversity.” Hunt is the co-author of the annual UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report that looks at representation and diversity in the film industry.

In 2018 and 2019 the report found a striking absence of women and people of color in writing, directing and managerial positions. However, the report says there was an overall increase in display on the screen.

Yet Hunt does not believe that Hollywood reflects the reality in which we live today.

“Our society is constantly diversified to the point where we are more than 40 percent of people in color,” he told ABC News. “But Hollywood has not reflected that.”

The Academy has been working to diversify their voting pool since the #OscarsSoWhite controversy in 2015. Lawyer April Reign started the hashtag that turned into a social movement after years of Oscar nominations that had no colored people in the main categories.

In a Variety column published in January, Reign said that most nominations this year “reflect the experiences of straight white men.” And she knew that increasing the number of colored people from eight to 16 percent within the Academy “wasn’t going to be enough.”

Film writers also wondered why actors such as Lupita Nyong’o, Jennifer Lopez and the cast of Parasite were overlooked in the acting categories this year.

“I think the pattern has been a few steps forward in recent decades, a few steps back,” Hunt said.

Although work is needed to level the Hollywood playing field in the main categories, the Academy noted that a record of 62 women received Oscar nominations this year. Four of the five nominated documentaries are directed or co-directed by women.

The awards are broadcast on CTV on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

