Hacker prevention software provider CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) – Let yourself be surprised on Tuesday after upgrading D.A. have received. Davidson analyst Andrew Nowinski, who raised his rating for the stock and raised his one-year price target because he saw the company’s growth rate as a solid improvement.

In a research release to customers, Nowinski raised his purchase rating from neutral to $ 75 and raised his one-year price target from $ 58 to $ 75 as Broadcoms was expected to “significantly” benefits (AVGO) – Get Report Acquisition from Symantec “… because many resellers have seen growth rates improve.”

That and “little to nothing” from VMware (VMW) – Get Report acquires Carbon Black, which has created a bigger competitor for CrowdStrike, and increases traction among other CrowdStrike products, including the Vulnerability Management module.

Symantec’s potential for further market share gains “is the largest revenue growth driver for CrowdStrike in 2020,” the analyst said in his release.

The company, based in Sunnyvale, California, which is known for the fact that the FBI used it to assess Russian hacking attacks on the DNC, took part in the Unicorn IPO parade last year and started at $ 34 per share in June the stock market million.

However, like other unicorns, the company’s stock has since suffered from investor concerns about long-term competition and profitability.

CrowdStrike stocks rose 4.71% on Tuesday to $ 66.28. CrowdStrike stock has increased 37% in the past three months.

