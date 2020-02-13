Crown Prince Haakon of Norway has begun his visit to the African nation of Mozambique. On arrival on Tuesday evening, the crown prince was welcomed by the nation’s prime minister, who accompanied the royal guest on his visit to the capital. It was followed by a busy day with events on Wednesday.

The sea was central to the royal agenda when Crown Prince Haakon visited the Costa do Sol primary school outside Maputo on Wednesday morning. This was the first event of the day. The school is not far from Praia dos Pescadores beach and is participating in a project supported by Norway aimed at sustainable seas. Children at school showed Crown Prince Haakon what they had made from plastic found on the beach. On the beach, the crown prince heard more about the influence of climate change on Mozambique.

Children at the school in Costa do Sol outside Maputo with the crown prince. Photo: Sven Gj. Gjeruldsen / The Royal Court.

This vulnerability to climate change and measures to create a more robust Mozambique in response to climate change were also the theme of the lunch at the Norwegian ambassador’s residence in the capital of Maputo. After lunch, Crown Prince Haakon traveled to meet with His Excellency President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi.

After the initial discussions, the two signed a new agreement for the Oil for Development program. Mozambique has large natural resources and is faced with a large expansion of liquefied gas plants. Norway has been providing Mozambique with technological solutions in the petroleum sector for more than 30 years. The agreement signed on Wednesday continues the collaboration.

On the beach, Carlos Serra told more about the effects of climate change in Mozambique. Photo: Sven Gj. Gjeruldsen / The Royal Court

From 12 to 14 February the start of a major cooperation project between six Mozambican and four Norwegian organizations will take place. The project is called ‘Together for recording, Mozambique’ and crown prince Haakon was present during the opening after his meeting with the president.

Crown Prince Haakon also visited the TV channel TV-Surdo, which promotes the rights of people with disabilities and focuses on issues such as health, nutrition and HIV. The channel is one of three organizations supported by Norway that work together to train journalists and develop journalism based on the integration of vulnerable groups. The day ended when Crown Prince Haakon was a guest at President Nyusi’s official dinner in the President’s Palace. Thursday promises another hectic program of cooperation between companies and seminars on the role of women in peace work and field visits focused on energy.

Crown Prince Haakon with President Filipe Nyusi. Photo: Sven Gj. Gjeruldsen / The Royal Court.

A Norwegian business delegation follows His Royal Highness. In addition, Minister of Development Dag-Inge Ulstein and Minister of Digitalization Linda Hofstad Helleland travel along the crown prince on his trip to Mozambique. Mozambique and Norway have been working together for a number of years in areas such as energy, fisheries and the sea, good governance and support for civil society. The partnership with Mozambique includes development, political dialogue and business cooperation. The crown prince visited Mozambique earlier in 2002.

The

Norwegian Royal Court announced in December that its Royal Highness Crown

Prince Haakon was to visit Kenya and Mozambique in February 2020. Last week

a new statement from the royal court stated that the visit had been to Kenya

canceled. The Kenyan authorities have canceled and declared all official programs

national mourning after the death of former president Daniel arap Moi on February 4

2020.