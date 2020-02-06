Advertisement

Photo: Royal Office for media

Yesterday the crown prince of Bhutan, Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck (also known as the Druk Gyalsey or Dragon Prince) celebrated his 4th birthday.

On the occasion of his birthday, his father, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, attended the dedication ceremony of the Druk Wangditse Lhakhang in Thimphu. The little heir accompanied his father.

Also present were the fourth king (the father of the king), the queen mothers, other members of the royal family, prime minister, ministers and those who worked on the renovation.

The renovations of the Druk Wangditse Lhakhang began in 2013 under the guidance of Her Majesty Gyalyum Tshering Yangdoen Wangchuck. It received royal support, and implementation was by the Department of Heritage Sites of the Ministry of the Interior and Cultural Affairs.

Photo: Royal Office for media

The renovations include extending to the original size, building a half-yard and restoring the main statue of Buddha and stupas in the inner sanctuary, as well as murals.

The Royal Office for Media explained some of the renovations: “Drawings of Samuel Davis, a British officer who visited Bhutan in 1783, and archaeological finds on the site, including remains of walls and tiles, helped the renovation team discover how the original structure and restore it as it was originally built. It is believed that the lhakhang was made smaller sometime in the 19th or 20th century, perhaps due to damage to some parts. “

The Druk Wangditse Lhakhang, dedicated to the king, is one of the oldest temples in Thimphu, the capital of Bhutan, and is a national heritage site. The original building is believed to have been built by Bhutan’s 8th Druk Desi in 1715. It suffered a great deal of damage during the September 2011 earthquake and that damage was part of the renovation work.

Photo: Royal Office for media

King Jigme and Queen Jetsun Pema married in October 2011 and the birth of their first child was honored by the planting of 108,000 trees in Bhutan by thousands of volunteers. Simply known as The Gyalsey (“the prince”) during the first few months of his life, the name of the newborn prince Jigme was not revealed to the world until April 16, 2016.

The crown prince will be accompanied later this year by a younger brother or sister.

