Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan held the keynote address at the TechWadi Annual Forum 2020 in Silicon Valley last Thursday.

The Crown Prince, who graduated from the University of Washington D.C., addressed 400 representatives of international IT companies and emphasized that the industry has the most impact on society. He also called on people to be at the center of technological progress.

He started by saying: ‘I know at first glance it seems that we come from different worlds. Mine is about public service, diplomacy and the army. Yours is determined by technology, innovation and business. Thousands of miles and a vast ocean separate this stage and the place I call home.

“Yet the connection between Silicon Valley and the Arab world is natural. After all, the Arab world is the original start-up garage. “

Let that be the next big technological trend: humanity. It’s the right thing and it’s the smart thing.

The crown prince mentioned how algebra, the first algorithms and Arabic numerals were created by the Arabs. He then spoke about how the technology industry is in crisis because “with the loss of public confidence” they are confronted with “difficult questions.”

Hussein then discussed how Jordan has dealt with its own crises: “Where I come from, we know a few things about how we can endure crises and make difficult choices. We have endured a financial crisis and regional instability. We are surrounded by conflicts and as a result we have had a huge influx of refugees.

“Today, Jordan is one of the largest groups of refugees in the world.

“We have made a choice. We have opened our borders. Does it make economic sense? Absolutely not. Our national debt grew, as did our unemployment. Housing, food, energy, health care, education – all felt the pressure.

“We did it for a very simple reason: it was the right thing to do. For some, politics is about power. For us it’s about people. “

His Royal Highness noted how people should be at the center of technology and said: “We must put people at the center of technological progress; look at the impact of products on the balance of society; and combine profit with a goal.

“Let that be the next big technological trend: humanity. It’s the right thing and it’s the smart thing. “

He later emphasized: “I have learned that changing rules and laws is often the easy part. Changing mindsets is a challenge, but it is possible. It is possible that great spirits, such as those gathered here, come together and decide to give it priority. “

Jordan’s future monarch then broke the stereotypes in his country by saying that it is safe, welcoming and generous. He also invited those present to visit Jordan to see it firsthand. He said that Jordan is often hidden behind conflicts in the Middle East and touched on the peace on which his grandfather, the late King Hussein, worked on his death.

His full speech can be read here.

