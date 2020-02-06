Advertisement

On World Cancer Day, Princess Kathrine from Serbia demonstrated solidarity with cancer patients in Serbia and worldwide.

Her royal

Highness issued a statement in which she said: “I would do that on World Cancer Day

draw your attention to the fact that cancer is preventable and through

regular medical checks, screening, prevention of risk factors and

vaccination programs, which are of the utmost importance, can be this disease

successfully avoided or cured. By taking good care of your health at the same time

time one takes care of one’s loved ones. Good health is necessary for one

better life and well-being of your families. “

The crown princess continued: “Since my Hmanitaire Foundation was founded in Belgrade in 2001, she has been active in raising awareness about the importance of preventing, treating and combating cancer, as well as providing medical equipment for cancer treatment and this is one of the most important goals for the future. In 2019, the total value of medical equipment donated by my Foundation reached more than $ 1,700,000. “

The crown princess has a special love for children, which of course is mutual. Photo: Royal Palace Belgrade.

Her Royal Hignhess concluded her statement with the following message: “I want to emphasize my admiration and gratitude to all our medical professionals in Serbia for their extraordinary work and contribution. I hope that we will all continue to work together for the ultimate well-being of our citizens’ health. “

Crown prince Alexander and crown princess Katherine of Serbia have dedicated their lives to raising living standards with special attention to children, the sick and the most vulnerable. If you want to read more and maybe want to donate, you can do that here.

In 1993, Crown Princess Katherine founded the Lifeline Humanitarian Organization, which currently has offices in Chicago, New York, Toronto, London and Athens. This organization works with the HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation to raise money for medical equipment delivered to various hospitals in Serbia.

