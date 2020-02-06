Advertisement

Photo: Erika Gerdemark / Kungahuset.se

On 5 February, Crown Princess Victoria attended the People and Culture Convention in Eskilstuna. The People and Culture Convention is organized for the public and private sector, media, associations, academia and citizens with the aim of emphasizing the importance of art and culture in the development of democracy and society. It is the third edition of the convention and this year Crown Princess Victoria is their patron. The convention is held for four days to coincide with People and Culture Day on 8 February and has more than 125 program items with lectures, debates and seminars.

During the event, Crown Princess Victoria gave a speech in which she explained the importance of art, culture and education in today’s society: “At a time when we get simple answers, we must safeguard our ability to ask questions. Art, education and culture strengthen that ability. It helps us understand ourselves – and each other. That is why it is so important that this option exists for everyone. It doesn’t matter where you live in the country, how old you are or where you come from. “

Crown Princess Victoria also praised the convention: “It is an important contribution. And I am happy to be the patron of the People and Culture meeting place. I think such discussion forums are needed: as a platform for exchanging experiences and perspectives. But also to get strength and energy to keep working. When asked why she accepted to become the patron of the convention, Crown Princess Victoria said she thought it was important to promote culture.

Crown Princess Victoria also had the opportunity to visit some seminars and meet other people who attended the convention to discuss their art, such as Helena Åberg from the Sörmlands Museum. During the opening ceremony, Crown Princess Victoria watched performances by violinist Kreeta-Maria Kentala, member of the Swing Quartet Jouko Kyhälä and dancer Anthony Lomuljo and Flen World Orchestra.

