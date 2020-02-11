Advertisement

A psychologist who claims a Vancouver man was accused of murdering a Marpole couple admitted on Monday that there was no such mental disorder.

Dr. Edward Shen, a clinical psychologist, testified that accused Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam, who had been addicted to violent video games at the time of the assassination, may have become “game conscious” at the time of the September 2017 killings.

This mental state, in which he thought he was in a video game, made the accused unable to assess the nature and quality of his actions, argued Kam’s lawyers.

In a cross-examination by Crown Attorney Daniel Mulligan, Shen admitted on Monday that the condition he described is not in a generally accepted manual for mental disorders.

Shen also admitted that he had not reviewed any game awareness studies or expert-reviewed scientific publications on the subject.

“So you can’t tell whether gaming awareness has been scientifically researched or not?” Said Mulligan.

“I can’t say that, and when I used the term, I was basically describing a condition,” said Shen. “So they were in my words.”

“Then you agree that gaming awareness is a new area in psychology?” Said Mulligan.

“I can’t speak for all of psychology. I used it as a descriptive term.”

“So if it’s your term, is that obviously a term new to psychology?” Said Mulligan.

“I can’t answer that because I don’t know if there is anyone else who has used that term before.”

Kam has announced that he was not guilty of the murders of Richard Jones [68] and his wife Dianna Mah-Jones [64] at their home in Marpole.

He has admitted that he killed the couple in a random and brutal manner, but claims that the crown, due to his mental state at the time, did not prove the element of the intention to murder.

Shen admitted that when he interviewed Kam’s mother and sister, he did not describe any incidents that caused Kam to be in a game-conscious state.

“Did you form an opinion about when Mr. Kam’s gaming consciousness started?” Said Mulligan.

“No, I couldn’t,” said Shen.

“Did you form an opinion about when it ended?” Mulligan said.

“No, I couldn’t,” replied the psychologist.

Shen contested Mulligan’s suggestion that Kam could freely enter the state of game consciousness.

Mulligan suggested that Shen used some “hedge language” in his analysis of the accused.

In addition to the theory of gaming awareness, another possibility was that Kam had “sadistic interests” when he killed the couple, the prosecutor said.

“It’s a possibility, but it is less sensible for me than the one I offered,” said Shen.

“Is another way that Mr. Kam was influenced or inspired by the violence he might have experienced in video games?” Said Mulligan.

“Yes, it is possible,” said Shen.

The psychologist’s evidence was heard in a so-called Voir Dire or in-process trial to determine the admissibility of the trial.

Another crown attorney, Jeff LaPorte, told B.C. Supreme Court Justice Laura Gerow stated that Shen was not a sufficiently qualified expert and the evidence he offered was “novel science” and should not be allowed.

Kam’s lawyer, Glen Orris, said that Shen was “outstandingly qualified” and that his evidence was essential to assess the suspect’s mental health at the time of the murders.

Noticing that Shen did not say that his opinion was the only available opinion, he argued that the psychologist’s evidence was intended to assist the judge.

The process continues on Tuesday.

