YOKOHAMA, Japan – David Abel’s 50th wedding anniversary luxury cruise started with eating his fill and enjoying the sights of East Asia.

It ends up being quarantined in his cabin on board the Diamond Princess for two weeks, eating a “lettuce sandwich with chicken”, escorting 20 infected people from the ship, and heading to a hospital for treatment for a new virus makes.

Abel is among hundreds of passengers on two cruise ships in Japan and Hong Kong who are involved in the drama and are afraid of the poorly understood but rapidly spreading new type of corona virus. Tests are still pending for some passengers and crew members who have symptoms or have had contact with infected people.

‘It won’t be a luxury cruise; It will be like a floating prison, ”Abel said on Facebook from the ship in Yokohama port outside of Tokyo.

When Japanese officials loaded the ship on Thursday to make the quarantine as bearable as possible, passengers used social media to highlight the friendliness of the crew and to learn about dwindling medicines, the quality of food, and the inability to exercise to drift or even leave the ship, complaining cabins.

Her photos and videos showed that the ship, which once had 3,711 passengers and crew, is now a ghost ship with abandoned reception areas, swimming pools and corridors. Babies on the Hong Kong ship reportedly ran out of diapers and milk.

“I think it will be absolutely boring for many passengers,” Abel said in a separate interview. He feels happy that he has a hut with a balcony. “The people I really feel sorry for are those with inside cabins who have no natural light and no fresh air. It’ll be pretty bleak for them for two weeks. ‘

Grim is one way to describe the virus and the fear it causes. China has more than 28,000 cases and is spread across more than 20 countries. Nevertheless, the fear spread faster than the disease. Masks and hand sanitizers are sold out in many areas of Seoul, Tokyo and Bangkok. Health workers are on strike in Hong Kong and anti-Chinese discrimination has been recorded across Asia. Taiwan has banned international cruise ships.

There was evidence on the Diamond Princess that people were trying to make the best of a bad situation.

Hong Kong passenger Yardley Wong, who travels with her husband, son, and parents, said on Twitter that the crew had given their son playing cards, crayons, and other gifts to keep the boredom at bay. “

Australians Paul and Coralie Williamson said their cabin was smaller than a motel room and they had heard complaints from others that they had no medication or enough information.

But after 34 years of marriage, Coralie Williamson said: “If I were stuck in a room with someone, I would prefer Paul to be stuck than anyone else.”

“So it’s okay. We have to take a long walk on the beach when we get home,” she told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

People posted photos of breakfast, a bowl of fruit salad, boiled eggs, juice, and a croissant. A passenger who celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary received a greeting card from the ship’s personnel.

“We are here for a long distance. I think it will obviously be put to the test. But I do not know. What do we do? We couldn’t jump out of the boat; It’s a bit cold, ”Jacqui Fidrmuc from Cairns told the Australian Nine Network.

Japanese health officials told reporters that a medical team and supplies would be sent to the ship. At the port where the ship delivered infected patients and loaded food and supplies, a person in a Hazmat body entered the ship with two boxes labeled “Thermometers”.

The World Dream ship, which was quarantined in Hong Kong, examined more than 3,600 passengers and crew members as eight passengers were infected with the virus on a previous trip. Hong Kong officials said more than 5,000 passengers may have been unmasked on three trips that begin on January 19.

Hong Kong lawmaker Jeremy Tan said a woman on board called him Wednesday night to let her and some other mothers run out of powdered milk and diapers for their babies. He said he believed there were five or more babies on the ship and had given the authorities the bare essentials.

Abel said life on the Diamond Princess in Yokohama had become beyond recognition beyond a luxury cruise. A meal consisted only of a glass of orange juice, a yogurt and some melon. Another was a “salad sandwich with some chicken in it” and a dessert.

As masked crew members handing over and picking up the trays of groceries, he said: “It’s very short. There is no physical contact other than touching the tablet. “

Even though the sick were taken off the boat, there was still discomfort. “We inhaled the same air that was removed,” said Abel.

“How do we deal with it?” Asked Abel on Facebook. “We can either be creative and think positive things or drag ourselves into the gutter. I definitely won’t do that. ‘

___

Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo. Journalists Eileen Ng from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Rod McGuirk from Canberra, Australia contributed to this report.

