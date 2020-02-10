Advertisement

Posted on Feb 10, 2020 / 06:51 PM EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Thousands of people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise are quarantined off the coast of Japan in Yokohama for 14 days.

Among others, Cheryl and Paul Molesky from Syracuse are on board.

Their cruise through Asia started as beautifully as you would expect, but their vacation is far from what they had planned.

“Our 15-day cruise ended a little earlier than we had to go to Yokohama for the coronavirus to have the Japanese Health Department examine us,” said Cheryl and Paul.

On February 4, Diamond Princess’ turnaround was postponed to allow Japanese health authorities to review the health of all guests and crew on board according to Princess Cruises.

After review by the Japanese Ministry of Health, the cruise line had to cancel Diamond Princess’ next two trips, one of which Cheryl and Paul would set sail.

Princess Cruises confirmed that 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members are on board. The inspection confirmed a total of 135 positive cases of the corona virus on the Diamond Princess cruise.

The couple uses YouTube to inform their family, friends and the community about the extraordinary circumstances in which they find themselves.

“We’ll be stuck here for a while, so we thought we would document part of our trip and let you know how things are going,” Cheryl and Paul said in one of the videos. “We have a little bit of fun and keep us busy.”

It’s not the planned vacation, but it’s a trip that Cheryl and Paul will never forget.

NewsChannel 9 is in contact with family members and we hope to learn more about how Cheryl and Paul are doing.

