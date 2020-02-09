Advertisement

TORONTO –

On a quarantined cruise ship anchored outside of Yokohama, Japan, Rebecca Frasure checked ‘yes’ for an investigation into a questionnaire about painkillers because she sometimes used them as a headache.

As a result, she and her husband Kent were taken for extra screening – and she tested positive for coronavirus.

It is day five of quarantine for Kent Frasure on the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship where so far more than 60 passengers have suspected cases of corona virus, including seven Canadians. He has been alone in his room since his wife was taken to the hospital, he told CTV News, but both are holding on.

“We initially thought she had a fever and a little cough, but since she’s in the hospital, she no longer has a fever and she’s doing pretty well,” he said.

The two have been able to stay in “constant contact” through texting and facetiming, he said.

The cruise had been a luxury vacation for the Oregon couple “for the first 15 days,” he said.

“We were actually at the end of our cruise when the cruise was quarantined. After that everything changed. “

The ship carries 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members. It was first quarantined on Wednesday after an outbreak of the virus was detected on the ship. Coronavirus has infected more than 37,000 people worldwide and killed more than 800 people since December, with nearly all deaths in China.

A Canadian couple aboard the Diamond Princess told CTV News on Thursday that the Japanese authorities let passengers without windows or balconies go outside for short periods to combat cabin fever. They must wear masks and be one meter apart.

Frasure was not allowed to leave his room, but has access to a balcony, which he believes helps. The food and facilities of the passengers, such as new towels, are announced with a knock on the door.

Quarantine is “basically like living in a small apartment,” he says.

“You just sit in a very small room instead of being able to go outside.”

Although the ship keeps them informed of the situation, he said he is getting more frequent updates from media reports and outside friends. “It is rather slow to get updates from Princess sometimes.”

Until now Frasure itself did not experience any symptoms.

“It’s really more of a mental game now,” he said. “I feel good, have no symptoms at all, even though (my wife and I) shared a cabin for three days after we were tested.”

He still has nine days to go quarantine before the 14-day period is over. Now, he said, the real challenge is “just get through it.”

