A cruise ship has been blocked by several countries for fear of the global outbreak of the corona virus. However, the shipping company has relentlessly denied that there have been any confirmed cases of the virus on the ship.

Now it’s off to Cambodia, where more than 2,000 passengers and crew can disembark and travel home, Holland America Line said on Wednesday.

The cruise ship had previously been averted from Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Thailand, The Associated Press reported.

The Westerdam ship left Hong Kong on February 1 for a 14-day cruise. According to the company’s website, passengers were originally scheduled to disembark in Japan on February 15. According to daily updates published on the company’s Facebook page and blog, approximately half of its journey has been deported from the country.

“Holland America Line has been informed that the Japanese government will not allow Westerdam to enter Japanese ports,” an February 6 update said. “… The ship is not in quarantine and there are no known cases of coronavirus on board.”

Holland America announced on Wednesday that Westerdam will end its trip in Sihanoukville, Cambodia on Thursday.

The corona virus, officially named COVID-19, has killed more than 1,100 people and infected approximately 45,500. All but two deaths occurred in mainland China, where the outbreak began. Of the only two virus clusters outside of China, a major one has broken out on a cruise docked in Japan. At least 175 people from this ship have been diagnosed with the disease and hundreds more are being tested.

Japan’s refusal to allow Holland America Line’s Westerdam to dock put the ship on hold off the country’s southeast coast, according to a cruise ship Facebook post on February 7. Later that day, the company said it was heading towards Taiwan “to best position the ship to reach potential port locations where we can get our guests off.” However, the company warned that the situation was “very dynamic” as it adjusted to “evolving and changing constraints in the region”.

Passengers relax on February 12, 2020 on board the Hollanddam-operated cruise ship Westerdam.

Handout / Reuters

The next day, Holland America announced that it had “received conditional approval” to disembark at “two different ports,” but did not say where those ports were located. The company reiterated that there was no reason to believe that there were cases of coronavirus on board.

“We have also received a letter from the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and Environment confirming that they have full confidence in all of our medical reports and the quality of our medical staff and services on Westerdam,” said the cruise line. “This assessment was made in consultation with the Dutch Ministry of Health and was another important reason for our disembarkation permit.”

Two days later, on February 10, Holland America announced that Westerdam would sail towards Bangkok, Thailand, where it would disembark on February 13. This plan seemed to be quickly implemented when the cruise line responded to reports of Thailand’s rejection the next day.

“We are aware of reports on the status of the Westerdam call to Laem Chabang (Bangkok), Thailand,” it said in a company Facebook post on Tuesday, February 11th. We know this is for our guests and whose families are confusing, and we really appreciate their patience. “

The company said on Wednesday that the cruise would end in Cambodia and that “it is extremely grateful to the Cambodian authorities for their support”.

“All guests on board are healthy and despite incorrect reports, there are no known or suspected cases of coronavirus on board, nor have there ever been,” it said on Facebook.

