Ermina Hassan is passionate about helping people.

For this reason, the senior citizen of Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake wants to become a doctor and spends much of her time volunteering in her community.

“I love talking to everyone I get in touch with,” said 17-year-old Ermina from Crystal Lake. “This is what I love about volunteering.”

Her affinity to help others gave the Crystal Lake resident a silver medal for the Congress Prize. Ermina is one of the 36 high school students in Illinois who will receive a medal for the congress (bronze, silver and gold) in 2019.

“It was a very enjoyable experience,” said Ermina when she received the award from US representative Lauren Underwood in January.

The Congress Prize, launched by the Congress in 1979, recognizes the initiative, service and accomplishment of young people. The program offers young students the opportunity to set and achieve personally challenging goals. It helps them acquire leadership skills and embody citizenship and service to others.

To qualify for the silver medal, Ermina did 200 hours of community service at Mercy Hospital in Woodstock and Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

She served as an administrative assistant at Mercy and as a chairside assistant in patient-doctor communication with the Northwest Community’s mobile dental clinic for low-income families in Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village and Wheeling Township.

In addition to learning the importance of organization, communication, and other skills needed as a medical professional, Ermina said it was fulfilling to influence a person’s life.

“Serving humanity and helping others” is also part of their Islamic and family values, said Ermina, the daughter of first-generation Pakistani Muslim immigrants who are doctors.

“They certainly served as inspiration for me, not only for my career choice, but also as people because they showed me how important hard work and passion are,” said Ermina.

As President of the Chapter of the National Honor Society of Prairie Ridge, Ermina has helped organize various public relations efforts, including: B. in the support of refugees, a blood donation to support local hospitals and blood banks as well as in toy and clothing campaigns.

She is an ambassador for the GEMS (Girls in Engineering, Math and Science) program at Crystal Lake High School District 155, which enables sixth to eighth grade elementary school students to learn about science, technology, engineering, and math.

She is also an enthusiastic volunteer for McHenry County’s Islamic Center in Crystal Lake, where she helps with weekend events.

“I want to be able to influence the lives of as many people as possible,” said Ermina. “Being a doctor captures the social aspect I’m looking for, but also my love of science and STEM fields.”

After graduating in May, Ermina plans to participate in a prepared program focusing on neuroscience.

