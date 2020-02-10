Advertisement

Get ready to hear those very recognizable notes from The Who’s “Who Are You” again!

CSI, which launched three spin-offs, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year (in October) and on this occasion, CBS is monitoring a series of events, Deadline reports. Like the original series, the revival would take place in Las Vegas – the spin-offs took place in Miami and New York and were based in D.C. (Cyber) – and could contain original cast members.

According to the report, the series is said to be “in early stages” and there have been “no formal offers,” although William Petersen (Grissom) and Jorja Fox (Sara) were approached.

The original drama followed investigators of the crime scene with the Las Vegas police. In addition to Petersen and Fox, the cast consisted of Marg Helgenberger, George Eads, Gary Dourdan and Paul Guilfoyle. Laurence Fishburne, Ted Danson, Elisabeth Shue and others have joined over the years.

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation ended its 15-season run with the two-hour TV movie in September 2015. (It premiered on October 6, 2000.) The final included return of original cast members and ended with Grissom and Sara sailing off together.

A CSI series is no longer in the air since Cyber ​​broadcast its series final in 2016. (CSI: Miami ended the run in April 2012 and CSI: NY in February 2013.)

This new series of events would come from writer Jason Tracey, CBS TV Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer TV.

