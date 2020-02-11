Advertisement

The Cal State University baseball team in Northridge will start in 2020 with a lively youth at the top.

Dave Serrano, who led Cal State Fullerton to a berth in the College World Series in 2009, takes office after team coach Greg Moore fired after a 23:32 season in 2019.

Serrano, who led the Titans to the playoffs in each of his four seasons from 2008 to 2011, adopts a CSUN program that has suffered three straight losses and hit a 9-15 record in the Big West Conference last year.

Moore was fired after six seasons with the Matadors, in which the program rebuilt its image, but also remained at a record 161-175. Moore created a positive culture around the baseball program when the team improved their cumulative grade point average and staged their most successful four-year run in the Big West Conference with 44 wins.

By 2019, however, success had declined to such an extent that a change was imminent. Serrano has deep baseball roots in Southern California, where he played at Cerritos College from 1984 to 1985 and at Cal State Fullerton in 1986 under legendary head coach Augie Garrido.

Serrano took over the titans program in 2008 and the titans went 346-154 under his guidance. During his time there, his teams produced 21 All-Americans and 31 draft picks in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. His success at SoCal did not pass immediately during his time in Tennessee, but Serrano still had three successful seasons in six years when he started in the competitive SEC.

Now at CSUN there won’t be that many talents anymore. Gone is the batsman Kyle Barret, who got the matadors on the go in 2019 with a batting average of 0.333 and scored 19 doubles, but is now employed as an undergraduate manager. Lefty Isaiah Nunez, the one-season innings leader, graduated in the spring after releasing a 3.09 ERA in 93 1/3 innings.

However, a few key pieces remain, including Sean Skelly. The catcher of the All-Big West second team competed against 0.288 and ran 33 times against only 27 strikeouts. He will help anchor the lineup that lost its only goal of plus 0.300 in Barret. CSUN also returns the pitchers Blake Schriever and Blake Soderstein. Schriever worked exclusively out of the bullpen in 2019 and collected 55 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings with a 3.21 ERA and nine parades on the way to All-Big West.

Redshirt senior Jayson Newman (Taft High) returns after missing most of 2019 with an arm injury. Newman, who served as a two-way player for the Matadors, bet .404 and hit .638 before the fall, and should provide the lineup with the much-needed strength.

Infielder Brandon Bohning (Chatsworth), outfielder Denzel Clarke, catcher / infielder Jose Ruiz and pitcher Blaine Traxel (Alemany) contributed significantly to bases in 18 attempts in 2019. Clarke hit .243, but offered an excellent outfield defense and added 12 stolen bases.

The Matadors open their 57-game list this weekend with a 3-game series at home against the University of San Francisco. Then they went on a 12-game trip with stops in Orlando to face Gonzaga in Spokane at the University of Central Florida and Washington.

The Big West game begins on March 27th and 29th when CSUN UC hosts Irvine.

CSUN

Trainer: Dave Serrano, first season

Last season: 23-32, 9-15 in Big West

Who’s Back: C Sean Skelly (.288 BA, 19 2B, 7 HR), P Blake Schriever (3-5, 3.21 ERA, 55 K, 9 parades), OF Andrew Lucas (.268 BA, 5 HR, 30 RBI)

Who left: 2B Kyle Barret (.333, 19 doubles), P Isaiah Nunez (8-4, 3.09), P Wesley Moore (4-6, 5.09)

Who’s new: SS Carlos Arellano (Arizona Western College), 1B Jason Ajamian (LA Valley College), 2B Mason Le (Culver City High), RHP Daniel Vasquez (University of Tennessee)

Quote from the coach: “From day one, this team of coaches worked hard to make improvements in all areas and further improve this team and program.”

