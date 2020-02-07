Advertisement

It’s been a while since the Cubs left for Arizona after such a calm winter – and about to miss the playoffs.

And the man who freed the franchise from a shocking lack of expertise on the way to ending the worst drought in sports history has become the focus of fanaticism after the rise of Joe Maddon and the most popular stars of the Chicago hero Has bought believers.

Yes, it happens so quickly when expectations skyrocket and profit requires a price.

“The key is that you don’t listen when they say nice things about you, and then you don’t have to listen when they don’t,” said Theo Epstein president of the Cubs recently. “You can’t define your self-esteem by making people react to a moment of success – or not.

“I’m proud that we hired Joe. And I’m proud of the five years we spent together, and I also know that it was the right thing for the organization.

“Things are changing. Just as your manager can be the perfect man at one point and then not be the right man at another, you know that you are going into an offseason – or phase of CBA – you really will be aggressive that you will win some well-known players through trade or free agency and hopefully you will be praised not only in the off-season but when your team wins.

“You will be well considered.”

The downside is …

“There will be times when you have to get rid of people, maybe a year before people think you have to,” Epstein said, “or you will have to reorganize the roster, or you will run out of funds, flexibility and less actively for a couple of seasons and you know you won’t be well thought out.

“It’s just the reality.”

It’s not like Epstein has never been through it. Even after finishing the curse in Boston and winning two titles and scoring a third captured goal shortly after he left for Chicago, he became a target after every season that didn’t end with Red Sox rings.

Now he is the focus of Cub fans who want to know why the North Siders no longer spend and do not want to win in 2020.

“We knew that large market teams, which had developed a lot of good players, became more expensive through arbitration,” said Epstein about luxury and repeater taxes, free agents at the top and won.

“When you look at the three teams that won in ’16, ’17, ’18 (Chicago, Houston and Boston), it wasn’t a really active winter for any of us when it came to adding players.

“Part of this is the reality of the CBA. We knew it would be challenging and ultimately there would be a choice to maximize the moment in ’20 and ’21 or take a longer term view and a bit out of that position get out while still trying to win. “

In other words, Epstein didn’t want to drive the big blue bus off a cliff.

“It’s pretty clear when you talk to everyone in the organization, including the owners, that no one is going for a good five or six years and you don’t want to be there for five or six years,” said Epstein. “We wanted a smoother transition.

“There will be a change whether you like it or not, so do it better – if possible – on your terms and try not to have a real falloff where you have to put your fans through a long period of failure. ” Competitiveness.”

A sensible person would probably admit to be surprised that so many players who have traveled so young and performed so well under enormous pressure have made no progress.

This undoubtedly hurt the program.

However, says Epstein, this disruption was inevitable.

“There would always be a time when our players reached the free hand, so we kept that in mind,” said Epstein. “We have worked really hard to get players to expand. These offers have been declined and I respect the players’ right to do so.”

“If you’re in a place where you can’t sign it and aren’t flexible enough to make further changes, you’ll need to find ways that match your conditions.

“All we did is to be open. There weren’t a lot of transactions. There wasn’t a lot of sales. So we’re only transparent about being open and.” think about it. “

While the focus was on Kris Bryant, he’s not the only player the Cubs have bought in the past five months, and yet Bryant could be here for the rest of his career if he wanted to.

Up to this point, it seems inevitable that Bryant will have a free hand, which will take the boys to a place where they need to get something for him in 2020. The alternative is to win with him again in 2021 and let him run.

That would be unwise, but the Cubs wouldn’t be the first team to do this.

As for the list of cubs this season, the fan base is unlikely to be happy.

“The moment this CBA came out, we knew people would scratch their heads in the 20s and 21s because we couldn’t put any other talent on this list,” said Epstein. “You understand that and you can handle it.”

The fan base does not seem to be inclined to do so.

It turns out that winning has this effect.

