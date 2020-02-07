Advertisement

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that he plans to sue the federal government after the Department of Homeland Security has banned New Yorkers from the Trusted Traveler Program.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5E6ny6RUTeA (/ embed)

From Governor Andrew Cuomo’s YouTube page

Advertisement

In June 2019, Cuomo signed the green light law, which allowed undocumented immigrants to apply for a driving license in New York State.

The law also prevents federal immigration authorities from receiving the information from the DMV.

“The Trump administration’s politically motivated ban is a direct retaliation for New York’s Green Light Law. Thirteen other states and the District of Columbia have green light laws, but New York is the only state that the government is targeting for retaliation. “

Governor Cuomo press release

The lawsuit is filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The lawsuit states in the press release that the ban on New York City violated sovereign immunity. It also means that New York residents are not treated with the same protection and denied their rights and privileges.

“Again and again, President Trump and his Washington rulers have done everything to injure New York and other blue states whenever they can as a punishment for refusing to conform to their dangerous and divisive agenda. The Department of Homeland Security’s decision to exclude New Yorkers from the Trusted Traveler program is another example of the government’s disregard for the rule of law, bipartisan politics, and extortion. There is no reasonable basis for this politically motivated ban, and we are taking legal measures to prevent the federal government from harassing New Yorkers to score political points. ”

Governor Andrew Cuomo quote

“It’s plain political retribution, and while the President wants to punish New York for speaking out against his xenophobic policies, we won’t back away. We plan to take legal action and sue the Trump administration for unfair attacks on New York City residents. This new policy will adversely affect travelers, workers, commerce, and our economy, and we will lead the President’s short-sighted crusade against his former home. We won’t let New Yorkers be attacked or bullied by an authoritarian thug. ”

Quote from Attorney General Letitia James

Under the Department of Homeland Security, New York City residents cannot apply for or renew US travel programs.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, visit NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @ NewsChannel9

Advertisement