VANCOUVER –

When Venus Yau saw an animal roaming in her backyard in Ambleside in West Vancouver on Friday morning, she first thought it was a neighbor’s pet.

“I saw a huge cat strolling through my backyard and I thought, who raised such a big, fat cat?” Yau said.

But when the animal approached her window, gazing curiously inside before turning around and walking away, Yau realized that it was a wild animal. When her children came home from school, she showed the video.

“They told me that’s a bobcat,” Yau said.

In the video that Yau made, the bobcat can look in through the window and wag its characteristic short tail. For Yau, who moved from Hong Kong to West Vancouver a year ago, the meeting was fascinating.

“I didn’t open the window, I kept looking at the cat and the cat looked at me, and then we made eye contact with each other,” Yau said. “I waved hello to the cat, and then the cat waved its tail at me.”

Yau added that she is well aware of the importance of keeping her distance from wild animals, but has shared the video because she hopes it shows that people can live in harmony with nature.

Cougars, bears, coyotes and bobcats are sometimes spotted on the North Shore. Bobcats can hunt pets, so residents must avoid leaving out food or waste that might attract them or their prey, such as raccoons and mice, according to the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District. Residents are also advised to bring their pets in at night.

David Karn, a communications officer at the Ministry of the Environment, said that if residents see a bobcat, they should not approach the animal and keep their distance. If people are unsure whether to report an observation, they can call the Rerport All Poachers and Polluters hotline from the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-RAPP (7277).

.

