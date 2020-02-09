Advertisement

CHARLOTTE, NC – Seth Curry scored 26 points on his return to Charlotte, and the Dallas Mavericks celebrated a 116-100 victory over the Hornets on Saturday night.

Curry made his first 10 shots off the field, including six 3-pointers, to help the Mavericks snap up a two-game losing streak.

Willie Cauley-Stein added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the outsiders who played without Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Doncic missed his sixth game in a row with a sprain on his right ankle while Porzingis rested a painful left knee.

Devonte Graham had 16 points and 10 templates for the fighting hornets who have lost 13 of their last 14 games.

This was never close.

The Mavericks achieved a lead of 31:10 in the first quarter after 12 points ahead of Curry and even led by 31 points in the second half.

Curry’s older brother Stephen made some big appearances in Charlotte, where the boys grew up and went to high school. But this was the first big show for the younger curry in a homecoming game.

TIP INS

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. had 14 points. … Bank outperformed Charlotte Bank 54-27. … towered over the Hornets 46-39.

Hornets: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and 15-year-old NBA veteran Marvin Williams were selected from ex-number 2 earlier on the day. … Malik Monk had two soaring dunks for the hornets. … New Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady sat at the court. … A South Carolina fan named Lawrence Thomas scored a half-hit late in the third quarter and won $ 10,000. Both teams applauded and smiled.

NEXT

Mavericks: host jazz on Monday evening.

Hornets: Visit the pistons on Monday evening.

Further AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

