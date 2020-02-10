Advertisement

Canadian airlines’ new unlimited data plans offer Canadians a lot of data for less money than before. And although unlimited is beautiful, it is worth noting that most of these plans involve allocation of “high speed” data. As soon as the customers have used this up, they reduce the speed to a maximum of 512 kbit / s.

However, some people are concerned that network operators may slow down even if you still have high-speed data. According to a recent report from a Telus customer, Vancouver-based mobile operator throttled YouTube on its device. According to Telus, this is not the case.

Along with some Reddit users, Alex reported that YouTube videos are 480p by default when using cellular data in an unlimited Telus Peace of Mind plan with 20GB of high-speed data on an iPhone. If users force YouTube to play videos at 1080p, the videos are not loaded or are cached continuously. Finally, users made sure that the “Play HD over WiFi” setting was disabled.

Interestingly, YouTube would immediately play 1080p videos when VPN users are enabled. In short, a virtual private network extends a private network over a public network. This increases security and can hide your internet traffic. With this YouTube issue, the VPN was probably hiding this connection to YouTube, suggesting that Telus was throttling YouTube (the throttling issue ended when it was no longer possible to determine that the user was connecting to YouTube).

When MobileSyrup contacted Telus about the report, the mobile operator provided the following statement:

“The type of tariff plan that a customer uses has no impact on this particular request. At Telus, we continuously optimize our network to manage traffic, including congestion in urban areas and environmental conditions, to ensure an exceptional network experience for all of our customers. “

In addition, YouTube optimizes for mobile connections and network congestion. In the help, YouTube explains that certain permanent speeds are required for different video resolutions. For example, a permanent 5Mbps speed is recommended to stream 1080p video. While most Canadian airlines have much higher cellular speeds, an area with poor connectivity or significant congestion could slow this sustained speed.

In MobileSyrup’s tests, both iPhone and Android devices in the Telus network were able to easily stream 1080p videos via LTE. On iOS, playback was set to 360p by default to save data.

