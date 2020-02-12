Advertisement

CVS Health Corp. (CVS) – Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday, but forecast earnings for 2020 that were slightly behind Wall Street forecasts.

CVS announced that adjusted operating profit for the three months ended December was $ 1.73 per share, down 19.1% year-on-year but 5 cents above the street consensus Prognosis lies. According to CVS, group sales increased 22.9% to $ 66.9 billion, partly due to the increase in Aetna’s top group sales.

For fiscal 2020, CVS anticipates adjusted earnings of $ 7.04 to $ 7.14 per share compared to a refinement forecast of $ 7.15 per share and cash flow from operating activities in the range of $ 10.5 to $ 11 billion.

“As we work to change the way healthcare is provided to millions of Americans, we are driving business development and generating positive impetus across the company,” said CEO Larry Melo. “Because of the significant progress we made in 2019 that met or exceeded our expectations for the year, we raised our outlook for 2020.”

“We are confident that we are on the right track to deliver significant added value to all of our stakeholders. This is a testament to the efforts of the nearly 300,000 CVS Health employees who work tirelessly to deliver these results and ours at the same time The goal is to help people stay true to better health, “he added.

Immediately after the earnings were released, CVS stock rose 1.15% before trading, indicating an opening price of $ 74.70 each. This would expand the company’s earnings to around $ 27.1 after six months

CVS reported that store sales increased 3.2% year over year, while store pharmacy sales increased 4.1%.

According to CVS, Pharmacy Services revenue increased 6.2% to $ 37.07 billion. “This is primarily due to brand inflation and the increased total volume of pharmacy claims, which was partially offset by continued price compression and a higher generic dispensing rate.”

Retail sales increased 2.5% to $ 22.58 billion, while the health care business grew to $ 17.15 billion when Aetna’s activities added to its existing business.

