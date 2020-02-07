Advertisement

February 7, 2020

Erin Robinson

Posted: Feb 7th 2020

coronavirus

ELLENSBURG, Washington, USA – The Central Washington University student who has undergone a test does not have a novel coronavirus, according to the Kittitas County Health Department.

The student was tested last week after reportedly getting sick. The student voluntarily went into isolation and has been supervised by the health department ever since.

There are currently no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the CWU community. Anyone who has traveled to affected areas with fever or respiratory symptoms is asked to contact the service provider.

