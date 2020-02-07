February 7, 2020 9:42 am
Erin Robinson
Posted: Feb 7th 2020, 9:42 am
coronavirus
ELLENSBURG, Washington, USA – The Central Washington University student who has undergone a test does not have a novel coronavirus, according to the Kittitas County Health Department.
The student was tested last week after reportedly getting sick. The student voluntarily went into isolation and has been supervised by the health department ever since.
There are currently no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the CWU community. Anyone who has traveled to affected areas with fever or respiratory symptoms is asked to contact the service provider.
RELATED: Central Washington University Student Is Tested For Coronavirus
RELATED: Local Man With Family At Coronavirus Epicenter Tells Their Story
RELATED: The Roman Corona Virus: Your Questions Answered
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MUST NOT BE PUBLISHED, TRANSFERRED, RETRIEVED OR REDISTRIBUTED.