Advertisement

Bow your head for the Queen of Soul. It is also good to wave it a little.

This is the exclusive first visual material from Oscar contender Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in the limited series drama Genius: Aretha this summer, about the iconic artist who used her voice to raise people’s minds and at the same time commanded uncompromising respect.

On Sunday, Erivo will compete for the best actress Oscar for her role as abolitionist underground railroad leader Harriet Tubman in Harriet. But in the meantime she is working on the story of another African-American woman who, a century later, was still promoting the cause of liberation, independence and (as she sang so memorable in the song “Think”) freedom, freedom, FREEDOM.

Advertisement

Genius: Aretha, the third chapter in the anthology series, debuts on the National Geographic channel on Memorial Day. showrunner Suzan-Lori parks says that this teaser is meant to capture both the joy and the difficulty of Franklin’s true story.

“She was a brilliant musician, as well as a brilliant singer, as well as a black woman who lived in America. She had to struggle, “Parks told V.F. “She had relationships with men, some of them brilliant and beautiful and amazing and wonderful, and some of them charged and complicated. So we all show that. “

In the images we see Franklin van Erivo playfully dancing outside with first husband Ted White (played by Timeless star Malcolm Barrett), and is physically attacked by him at another time. Courtney B. Vance co-stars like her father, the dynamic Baptist preacher C.L. Franklin, who shaped his daughter’s creativity by introducing her to gospel and jazz musicians such as Mahalia Jackson, Art Tatum and Clara Ward.

“Time and again, Aretha Franklin continued to alchemize her difficulties into sonic gold,” Parks said. “She’s not a victim or anything. She’s a woman who constantly transformed there – and not just in her youth, not just in her twenties or thirties. But when she got a little older, forty, fifty, she was still changing things. She was amazing. A queen of the soul, but also the queen of the transformation. “

Parks, who also wrote the 1996 Spike Lee Comedy Girl 6 and the 2005 TV adaptation of Zora Neale Thurston’s eyes looked at God, is a frontier in itself and became the first African-American woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for drama for her 2001 play Topdog / Underdog. She cooperates with the director Anthony Hemingway (The People v. O.J. Simpson) about the pilot for Aretha and most episodes.

.

Advertisement