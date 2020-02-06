Advertisement

You would think that prizes will be more diverse in 2020, but unfortunately that is not the case. Only one color actor has been nominated for an Academy Award this year. And in a chat with Entertainment Tonight on 5 February, Cynthia Erivo called her Oscar nominations “bittersweet”.

Erivo has been nominated for two Oscars: Best actress for Harriet and Best original song for “Stand Up”, which she wrote for the film with Joshua Brian Campbell. She will also perform the song during the award ceremony on Sunday, February 9. And no matter how excited she is about her nominations and to sing on the Oscar stage, Erivo has conflicting feelings. “It’s bittersweet, and I really want people to see it and think,” You know, this doesn’t look good, “she told ET about the lack of diversity in the acting categories.

In a Hollywood Reporter profile published on February 5, Erivo said it weighs heavily on her that no other color actor has been nominated. No matter how much it is a time for personal “celebration,” she said, “To be in a room and not see other [colored] actors, not to be able to share that with another black actress, is sad.” I would like to share this moment with someone else. “

Michael Tran / WireImage / Getty Images

Even her decision to perform at the Oscars is not taken lightly. Erivo recently refused to perform at the BAFTAs of 2020 due to the lack of representation. She told The Hollywood Reporter that other black actors thanked her for taking a position. Erivo hopes that soon more people with color will finally get the recognition they deserve. She told the BBC on February 4: “Hopefully this year will be a turning point for everyone, because we are talking out loud and now it can start making some changes.”

