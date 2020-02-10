Advertisement

The 2020 Oscars contain a handful of memorable musical performances, including one from This Is Us star Chrissy Metz and a throwback version of “Lose Yourself” by Eminem. But it was Cynthia Erivo’s Oscar performance of “Stand Up” that will go down in the Academy Awards history, judging by the reactions both at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and everyone watching Twitter at home.

Erivo, who was also nominated for Best Actress for her performance in the film, stood on stage in a beautiful golden dress, flanked by gospel singers in the audience to perform the Oscar-nominated song by Harriet. She is also the third consecutive actress to be nominated for both a performance and a song in the same film. The others were Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born and “Shallow” in 2019, and Mary J. Blige, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in Mudbound and “Mighty River” in 2018.

It is no secret that Erivo can sing and act – after all she is one prize away from an EGOT – but her perfect tone received a standing ovation from everyone who watched. It was also particularly moving considering that Erivo is the only color actress to be nominated for an Oscar this year.

Twitter became an Erivo Fan account

Erivo said at the BBC Breakfast Show that attending and performing at the awards would be “bittersweet” for her. “I want it to serve as an example of why we should look at how we rate these films and I want to make sure it doesn’t look that way every time,” she said.

She continued: “There are people who deserve to be part of this and we just have to figure out how that happens. Hopefully this year will be a turning point for everyone, because we are talking out loud and hopefully we can now make some changes. “

Erivo had previously praised actor Joaquin Phoenix for calling out all awards this year for not recognizing the work of color people at the BAFTAs, saying that it meant “a lot to her” to have someone else use their platform to transfer speak of the lack of diversity on the awards circuit.

Between her advocacy, this Oscars performance and her upcoming role play Aretha Franklin in Genius, it may be time for the Academy to pay attention.

