A summary of the Orange County Boys basketball playoffs on Wednesday:

Cypress earned some salvation and won Wednesday’s CIF SS boys’ basketball playoffs with a 61:48 win over Orange Lutheran in the first round of Division 1 playoffs at Cypress High.

The Centurions lost to Orange Lutheran in the championship game of the Coyote Classic tournament on December 7th.

Eddie Spencer approached Cypress (24-5) with 21 points and scored three 3 points. Elijah Vaielua had 12 points, 13 rebounds and three steals.

The second security guard Kody Papke had 11 points and five steals at play height.

The Lancers (13-14) ended the season with a loss of 11 games.

Cypress, unbeaten for the third time in a row in the Empire League, will play in the second round at Windward of Los Angeles on Friday.

In other games Wednesday:

Department 1

Canyon 61, Trabuco Hills 48: Canyon received contributions from his role players to defeat Trabuco Hills.

Junior striker Jake Stryker led the comaches with 15 points, the first time this season that Stryker had a team high on points. Joey Sparacino had 13 points for Canyon (20-9) and Nathan Williams 13.

Aryan Talle led Trabuco Hills (15-13) with 16 points and Joey Longo added 16 points and five rebounds. The Mustangs were down 18 points in the fourth quarter, reducing the lead to four, just over two minutes.

Canyon will play in the second round on Friday at JSerra, number 4.

Department 2A

Pacifica Christian 76, El Toro 47: Pacifica Christian led El Toro in the first round of Division 2A playoffs at Pacifica Christian High.

The Tritons reached the semi-finals in the 4AA division playoffs last season.

Houston Mallette scored 16 points for Pacifica Christian (21-7). Riyaan Jiwani and Judah Brown each scored 15 points. Brown also had 10 rebounds. Charles Erving added 14 points.

Pacifica Christian will play at Mira Costa in the second round on Friday. Mira Costa defeated San Clemente 49:42 in the first round.

Crean Lutheran 66, Diamond Bar 53: Crean Lutheran defended his local court in a win against Diamond Bar.

Josh Shin and Michael Birket each scored 16 points for Crean Lutheran (17-10).

The Saints took second place in the Empire League and received a home game against Diamond Bar, a second-placed team from the Mt. Baldy League.

Crean Lutheran will play at Oxnard # 2 in the second round on Friday.

DEPARTMENT 2AA

Mission Viejo 79, Large Oak 58: Griff Higgins’ 25-point performance led Mission Viejo to defeat Great Oak of Temecula at Great Oak High.

Junior Presley Eldridge had 17 points for the Diablos and Jake Conerty added 15.

Mission Viejo (24-5) will be welcomed to the second round of Heritage Christian on Friday. Heritage Christian was the co-champion of the Olympic League.

Capistrano Valley 74, Walnut 37: Capistrano Valley dominated Walnut in a first round game at Capistrano Valley High.

Conner Gleason had a game high of 18 points for Capo Valley. Spencer Egbert had 16 points and Langston Redfield had 13 points and 18 rebounds. Brody Sumner scored 10 points.

Capo Valley will play the second round of the Fairmont Prep on Friday. The Cougars are number 3 in Orange County and Fairmont Prep number 4.

Capistrano Valley Christian 41, Rolling Hills Prep 40 (OT): Capistrano Valley Christian had one of the biggest surprises in the first round when he beat Rolling Hills Prep in extension at Harbor College.

Capistrano Valley Christian (15-15) won a tie-breaker against Saddleback Valley Christian last week to secure third place in the San Joaquin League and get an automatic playoff spot. Rolling Hills Prep won the Coastal League and is among the top 50 in the state.

Adam Garza had a team high of 11 points. Bence Duka and Luke Powell each scored 10 points for the Eagles. Duka had six rebounds and a team-level block.

Capistrano Valley Christian will play in Compton’s second round on Friday.

Department 3A

Fountain Valley 75, Westminster 59: Preston Amarillo had a game high of 23 points and seven assists for Fountain Valley (17-8) in a win against Westminster.

It is the first playoff win for the Barons since 2011.

Jermiah Davis had 16 points for the barons and Roddie Anderson added 11.

Matthew Brookins went 23 minutes to Westminster (12-17) and Isaiah Banks to 16. Westminster finished second in the Golden West League.

In Fountain Valley, Temple City will take place in the second round on Friday.

Department 3AA

Laguna Beach 64, sea view 46: Laguna Beach senior Nolan Naess had 29 points in a dominant win against Ocean View at Laguna Beach High.

Chase Hall had nine points for Laguna Beach (21-7). Willie Rounaghi and Brooks Hogenauer each scored eight points for the Breakers.

Laguna Beach will play at the Hart of Newhall on Friday.

Department 5A

Rancho Alamitos 63, Academy for Career and Research 36: Colby Illingworth had 20 points and 14 rebounds for Rancho Alamitos in a win against the Academy of Careers and Exploration.

Dennis Castaneto had 12 points and seven rebounds for Rancho Alamitos (14-12).

The Vaqueros will be at home against Nordhoff on Friday.

Los Amigos 58, Calvary Chapel 50: The Garden Grove League champion, Los Amigos, defeated the Calvary Chapel at Los Amigos High.

Ata Khalil and Brian Pacheco each had 14 points for the Lobos. Junior Guard Marco Vasquez contributed 10 points.

Los Amigos (19-8) will play in the second round at Vasquez of Acton on Friday.