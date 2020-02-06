Advertisement

Cypriot central bank governor Constantinos Herodotou urged Cypriot banks to step up efforts to further reduce bad loans, while the current economic environment remains favorable.

At a conference on “Debt and NPLs,” Herodotou said that Cypriot banks may have reduced their NPLs by EUR 19 billion since their peak in December 2014, but “there is still a lot to do”.

He said Cyprus’ NPL rate was 30% compared to the 3% average in the euro area and the 10% threshold of the single supervisory mechanism.

Herodotou said that banks should improve their efforts to combat NPLs as the current environment continues to be helpful due to negative interest rates that push up the valuation of collateral, while the investor’s “search for yield” valued assets soaring, making it easier to sell NPL portfolios.

He said the Governing Council is reviewing its monetary policy strategy, which could indicate a change in negative interest rate policy due to possible bubbles in asset valuation and stock market bubbles that are believed to be associated with negative interest rates.

“For this reason, I urge the banks to mobilize and freeze their balance sheets while these favorable conditions still exist, since I can assure that everyone in the Governing Council of the ECB is concerned about the effects of negative interest rates,” said Herodotou.

He urged banks to speed up the NPL process as the implementation of the Minimum Capital Requirements and Eligible Liabilities (MREL), a new capital buffer for bank resolution, is about to begin.

Herodotou said that a stable legal environment is “an absolutely necessary element” when dealing with NPLs.

Paolo Fioretti, Deputy Head of the Banking Sector and Coordinator for Cyprus in the ESM Early Warning System, praised Cyprus’ ‘enormous efforts’ since the 2013 financial crisis.

But warned that “the NPL rate in Cyprus remains the second highest in the euro area. And the improvement was almost entirely due to the transfer of NPLs outside the banking sector. “

“Private sector deleveraging has been limited so far and sustained debt restructuring has proven difficult,” said Fioretti.

“Maintaining a stable legal environment will result in less volatile, cheaper, and more predictable NPL prices,” he added.

“This is crucial for dealing with legacy issues related to unsolvable loans. This will also help increase the resilience of the banking system in the future, ”said Fioretti.

Despite the progress made since the financial crisis, Cyprus still has the second highest private debt in the euro area after Luxembourg and the second highest NPL rate after Greece. (Source CNA)

