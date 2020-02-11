Advertisement

A Cypriot researcher is part of ESA / NASA’s Solar Orbiter mission team, which aims to unlock the sun’s secrets and learn how its power affects planets.

Dr. Georgios Nicolaou, a member of the Cyprus Space Exploration Organization (CSEO), spoke to CNA about his role and the importance of this mission, which will take about 10 years after the launch of Cape Canaveral in Florida on February 9th.

“The Solar Orbiter will take the measurements we need to understand important and fundamental mechanisms of the sun and to determine how the sun controls the heliosphere, the giant bubble that encompasses the entire solar system.”

Advertisement

Nicolaou said the Solar Orbiter will approach the sun and take photos of its regions while analyzing the solar magnetic field and the constantly flowing material that interacts with the earth and planets in our solar system.

Dr. Nicolaou has been involved in several space missions by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the National Aerospace Agency (NASA).

He said the Solar Orbiter was the first mission to bring telescopes closer to the sun than ever before and to map the sun’s poles for the first time.

“Correct analysis of the observations helps us to understand how the solar magnetic field is generated and how the solar material heats, accelerates and flows in interplanetary space.

The combination of the images and particle measurements will help us understand the basic mechanisms of solar activity. “

The Solar Orbiter will learn how explosive regions on the sun accelerate the energetic particles that flow in the heliosphere.

“The sun is an enormous source of energy that can affect our life on earth. Understanding the basic mechanisms and governance of the region we live in is undoubtedly of paramount importance for humanity. “

Nicolaou joined the Solar Orbiter team in 2017 when he started at the Mullard Space Science Laboratory.

Since then he has been working on characterizing the response of two plasma instruments on board the spacecraft.

These instruments measure and analyze the properties of the solar wind plasma, which consists of sun particles that are constantly emitted by the sun and flow outwards at high speeds.

“I developed models to characterize the response of the instruments under expected conditions. These models help in the precise analysis of future data.

I have also developed methods to derive important properties of the solar wind particles that help us to decipher the secrets of the sun. “

Dr. Nicolaou was born in Nicosia in 1985 and began studying physics at the National and Kapodistrian University in Athens in 2005.

He received his doctorate from the University of San Antonio, Texas.

Since 2017 he has been working as a postdoc at the Mullard Space Science Laboratory at University College London. (Source CNA)

Advertisement