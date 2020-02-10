Advertisement

According to the European Trade Union Confederation, workers in two-thirds of EU countries, including Cyprus, receive a lower share of their country’s GDP than at the beginning of the decade.

EU statistics show that the wage-to-GDP ratio – a key indicator of inequality – fell in 18 Member States between 2010 and 2019.

Ireland’s wages as a percentage of GDP declined the most at 19%, ahead of Croatia (11%), Cyprus (6%), Portugal (5%) and Malta (5%).

In Cyprus, the wage rate fell by -6 points in 2019 from 55.7% in 2009 to 49.7%. In Greece, the rate dropped from 54.1% in 2009 to 49.6% in 2019 or by -4.5 points.

The ETUC said that these figures show that workers receive less of the economic wealth that they create.

“Ursula von der Leyen has promised that the new European Commission will create an ‘economy that works for people’. This is a commendable goal that we fully support. However, the Commission’s figures show that people in most Member States receive less of the wealth they work hard on than they did at the beginning of the decade, ”said ETUC Deputy Secretary-General Esther Lynch.

She added: “So Leyen will have to come up with groundbreaking proposals that will raise wages across Europe to deliver on its promise.

Raising statutory minimum wages in the countries where they exist would be a start, but workers must also have the right to join a union and bargain collectively to get a really fair share. “

Wages are rising

However, Cypriot workers’ salaries are better than three years ago, since wages have increased since 2017.

According to the Cypriot statistical services, the average Cypriot wage was € 1,938 in 2018 and rose 2.5% from € 1,891 in 2017. In 2016 the average wage was € 1,878 and decreased from € 1,883.

The improvement in the general economic climate led to a decrease in unemployment, as the numbers fell from 33,681 in 2018 to 26,766 in 2017 and decreased by 20.5%.

In 2016, 38,593 people were unemployed. 43,159 unemployed were registered in 2015, compared to 47,197 in 2014.

When international creditors pushed for tax restructuring in 2013, 46,765 people were unemployed.

