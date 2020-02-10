Advertisement

Cyprus’s energy exploration strategy will continue as planned, even though Turkey is determined to block such steps, said President Nicos Anastasiades.

He argued that bowing to Turkish cannon diplomacy would be tantamount to the Republic’s surrender of sovereign rights.

“Just because Turkey does not recognize the Republic of Cyprus, we will not give up our sovereignty so that the (Cyprus) talks can resume,” said Anastasiades.

Turkey argues that Cyprus must put its energy plans on hold to make progress in resuming the United Nations-backed peace process.

But Nicosia says that creating such conditions for restarting the talks is not a problem and shows that Ankara is not acting in good faith.

“If you question sovereign rights or conditions such as” I violate international law and in return, you have to give up your sovereign rights so that we can speak about it, “it does not demonstrate good will or good faith,” said Anastasiades

He said goodwill commanded the promotion of dialogue without any preconditions, while an agreement would ensure that all Cypriots benefited from the wealth of energy.

The president added that there must be good will and determination for a solution that also benefits the energy sector.

No move on the Cyprus problem is expected until after the Turkish Cypriot elections in April.

Last week, US Secretary of State Francis Fannon called for “provocative actions” that undermine regional stability.

He also advocated Washington supporting the right of Cyprus to develop its energy resources and to divide revenue under a peace agreement between Turkish and Greek Cypriots.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that the country will not stop looking for hydrocarbons off Cyprus until either all drilling has stopped or the Turkish Cypriots are jointly leading such an activity.

Brussels has approved sanctions against Turkey’s illegal drilling activities in Cypriot waters.

