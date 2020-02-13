A 43-year-old Cypriot motorist released a live stream that drove a truck with its legs on the steering wheel while driving on a busy highway. He was detained for 40 days on Thursday after pleading guilty to being ruthless and dangerous.

The Limassol driver admitted to posting the video of his unorthodox behavior on social media and pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.

The Larnaca District Court, convicted on Thursday morning, robbed him of his license for nine months.

The court considered that the perpetrator has two small children and a sick father who is in his care.

However, the judge ruled that the man had committed a reckless act that endangered life and, as such, should serve a prison term, CNA said.

Last October, a three and a half minute viral video showed how the driver navigated with his feet in long black socks on the steering wheel with his calves on the slow lane of a two-lane highway with apparent ease.

The police warned the drivers of the very public prank.

“Driving is not a game or a joke. We all have a responsibility to be careful at the wheel and to respect not only our own lives, but also those of others, ”they said.

Under Cypriot law, drivers must have both hands on the steering wheel.