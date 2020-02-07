Advertisement

At 38%, Cyprus has one of the largest gender pension gaps in the EU, with men living far more than women, while pensioners at risk of poverty are high at 22.5%.

In 2018, women over the age of 65 in the EU received an average 30% lower pension than men, compared to 38.2% in Cyprus and 24.6% in Greece, according to Eurostat.

However, over time the gender pension gap has narrowed and is now 4 percentage points (pp) below the 2010 level (34%).

The greatest difference was observed in Luxembourg, where women over 65 years of age received 43% less pension than men, closely followed by Malta (42%), the Netherlands (40%), Austria (39%), Cyprus (38%) and Germany (37%).

The smallest differences in pension income between women and men were found in Estonia (1%), Denmark (7%), Slovakia (8%), the Czech Republic (13%) and Hungary (16%).

Compared to 2010, the gender pension gap has narrowed in most EU Member States.

The most significant declines were in Greece (from 37% in 2010 to 25% in 2018 or -12 percentage points), Denmark (-11 percentage points), Belgium and Slovenia (both -10 percentage points) and France (-9 percentage points) list pp).

In contrast, the gender pension gap has increased in seven EU Member States since 2010.

The largest increase was recorded in Malta (from 22% in 2010 to 42% in 2018 or +20 percentage points), followed by Latvia (9 percentage points) and Croatia (4 percentage points), while it remained unchanged in Slovakia.

In 2018, the proportion of pensioners over the age of 65 at risk of poverty was 15% in the EU, slightly above the value of 14% in 2017, but below the risk of poverty of the working age population (16 to 64 years) of almost 17% ,

In contrast to the gender pension gap, the poverty risk rate for pensioners has gradually increased since 2013. It was below 13% and in 2018 recovered significantly above the 2010 level (14%).

In Cyprus, this rate was 22.5% in 2018 (the sixth largest in the EU), stable from 22.6% in 2017 and declining from 42.3% in 2010.

In Greece, it was 9% in 2018 (the third lowest in the EU), after 10.4% in 2017 and 21.4% in 2010.

In most EU Member States, the proportion of pensioners over 65 who are considered at risk of poverty is between 10% and 30%.

The four countries with an at-risk-of-poverty rate above 30% in 2018 were Estonia (54%), Latvia (50%), Lithuania (41%) and Bulgaria (30%).

The lowest rates were found in Slovakia (6%), France (8%), Greece (9%), Denmark, Luxembourg and Hungary (10% each).

Across the EU, the proportion of pensioners over the age of 65 at risk of poverty was 3 to 4 percentage points higher than the proportion of pensioners between 2010 and 2018.

In Cyprus, the risk of poverty among female pensioners (24%) was higher than among men (20.5%).

In 2018, the at-risk-of-poverty rate of female pensioners in six EU Member States was more than 10 percentage points higher than that of male pensioners: Lithuania (18 percentage points), Estonia (17 percentage points), Bulgaria (15 percentage points). , Czech Republic (13 pp), Latvia and Romania (both 11 pp).

Three countries had a higher risk of poverty for male pensioners than for female pensioners: Spain and Malta (3 percentage points each) and Italy (1 percentage point).

