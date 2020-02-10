Advertisement

Cyprus is treating a suspected case of coronavirus after a passenger traveling from Moscow through Moscow showed symptoms of the disease after arriving at Larnaca airport, health officials said Monday.

Officials said the person at the airport was checked according to the Department of Health’s protocol and taken to an isolation ward in a hospital in Nicosia’s capital city until their test results came through.

“The established protocols have been activated and the patient has been taken to the Nicosia General Hospital for further examination,” said a statement from the Ministry of Health of Cyprus.

Advertisement

The woman, who lives in Cyprus, visited China two weeks ago and arrived at Larnaca airport via Moscow. She complained about high temperatures and other symptoms related to the coronavirus, the Cyprus news agency said.

It was said that there were 85 passengers and crew on the same flight.

“Aircraft crew and passengers who came into close contact with the patient and who saw a high risk when the incident was confirmed have been carefully checked … and specific recommendations for self-monitoring have been made,” the ministry statement said.

The Ministry of Health recorded the contact details of all the passengers on the aircraft, “who were informed about the precautions to take for the next 14 days.”

“In anticipation of the test results and, if positive, the protocols for the isolated transfer of high-risk passengers to a specially designated room … they will be activated,” she added.

Other people who have traveled to China with the woman are also screened as a precaution.

Last month, Cyprus treated its first alleged coronavirus case after a Chinese developed treacherous symptoms after returning from China to the island. It later turned out to be a false alarm.

Cyprus has had no confirmed cases of coronavirus since the spread of the outbreak from outside China.

Advertisement