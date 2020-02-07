Advertisement

President Nicos Anastasiades hosted a meeting on Friday to introduce further measures against match-fixing in Cypriot football, an ongoing problem that the authorities have not addressed over the years.

After the meeting, President Anastasiades announced a series of additional measures to combat corruption after taking note of the measures taken to date.

A deputy ministry of sports is to be set up to deal with all cases of reported corruption and match-fixing.

Advertisement

It will also enforce a code of conduct adopted by the Cyprus Sports Organization, while drafting a law amending the National Betting Authority’s law.

“As the government attaches great importance to the fight against corruption in Cypriot football, it is determined to take further action in cooperation with political parties, the relevant associations and other players in the sport,” said the president.

He noted that all second division games are now being videotaped and archived while the government is to oversee the strict application of a 2017 game manipulation law.

The matter has surfaced recently after receiving several communications from the European Football Association, UEFA, that six games had been scheduled.

UEFA sent six such notices last month, and more than 85 have been received since 2011, but the authorities have not resolved any of the cases.

The last suspected cases concerned four second division games and two cup games.

All UEFA communications indicate suspicious betting activity, usually in Asian markets where the identity of the participants cannot be determined.

In the meantime, high-profile teams have asked the European Football Association to intervene, claiming that corruption has taken over football in Cyprus

One of the island’s largest clubs, Omonia, has publicly claimed that corruption in Cypriot football is widespread, while the club’s president, Stavros Papastavrou, said championships can be bought.

Papastavrou said he was approached by people involved in Cypriot football and was given a price list for the championship and cup.

AEL Limassol spoke of connections that leading figures in Cypriot football have with the underworld.

Apollon Limassol asked the Cypriot Football Association to replace the Cypriot referees with foreign referees because their poor performance led to suspicions.

The CFA recently decided to attract foreign officials to certain games, as it did in the 2009-2010 playoffs and some cup finals.

Advertisement